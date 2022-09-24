Beauty of boats explored in new quayside exhibition

Work by James Dodds, on show at Wood'n Boats at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: James Dodds

The latest show at the Yare Gallery takes on a tidal theme looking at seafaring boats and their composition.

Wood'n Boats pairs paintings and print works by James Dodds, with wooden sculptures by Roger Hardy.

More than 100 large-scale works fill the gallery's vast walls, including more than 40 paintings, 40 linocuts and around 30 sculptures.

They are juxtaposed by the views out of the 17th century merchants house, with the windows of the gallery looking out over the River Yare.

Many boats featured in the show are distinctive to East Anglia, including those being restored at Stiffkey Rescue Wooden Boats.

The show collates the largest collection of Essex-based artist Mr Dodds' work in East Anglia to date.

Work by James Dodds, on show at Wood'n Boats at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: James Dodds

Mr Dodds left school aged 15 and apprenticed as a shipwright in Maldon, Essex.

He soon went to art school and "quickly realised how unusual that combination was".

The results of his career are countless perfectly-portrayed wooden working boats in oil and ink.

Work by James Dodds, on show at Wood'n Boats at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: James Dodds

He said: "I have ears in many boatyards and people tell me when there is a boat which would interest me.

"I usually like to see them when they are half-restored or half-built - when the structure is very obvious"

In Suffolk-based sculptor Mr Hardy's work, human forms emerge from wood found at local boatyards, washed up a high tide or in estuaries.

Work by Roger Hardy, which is on show at Wood'n Boats at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Roger Hardy

Mr Hardy added: "The estuaries and coastline of Suffolk has been a my source of inspiration for a number of years.

"Using found river and sea wood in sculpture which has a previous life and a story to tell.

"I am saving it and giving it back life and soul in the form of the human figure. Revealing the layers of history and life it once had."

Wood'n Boats at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wood'n Boats is on display at The Yare Gallery in South Quay, Great Yarmouth until October 6.

All work is for sale.