When the pandemic hit, local performing arts organisations were forced to close their doors and faced a crisis. But with the patience and support of the local community, Norwich Theatre is thriving – and has just launched a new membership scheme to show its appreciation to audiences.

The new scheme will have three tiers – Friend, Best Friend and Gold Friend – offering fantastic benefits across all three of Norwich Theatre’s venues: Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two.

The entry level tier, Friend, will cost £25 per year. Benefits include priority booking, no transaction fees, half-price first night dramas and discounts of up to 5pc off on most shows, plus 10pc discount off food and drink. With the savings on first night dramas, you can recoup the cost of your membership in just two visits!

The Best Friend tier at £50 annually has the same benefits as Friend plus double the discounted ticket allocation at eight per show and bigger discounts on selected shows. It also includes invitations to special Friends Nights at the Theatre. At £150 per year, the top tier Gold Friend is for those who want a deeper relationship with Norwich Theatre, supporting its creative community work in Norfolk and engagement projects with local groups. Extra benefits include an additional day priority booking and invitations to exclusive Gold Friends events.

Norwich Theatre CEO Stephen Crocker - Credit: Danielle Booden

“We are hugely grateful for the support we've received from audiences and supporters over the past couple of years, which have been particularly difficult for us,” says CEO and creative director Stephen Crocker. “To say thank you, we want to provide more value through our Friends of Norwich Theatre scheme, which is a great way to reward loyalty and generate a real sense of community for those that regularly visit our venues.”

Becoming a Friend of Norwich Theatre will help the performing arts organisation continue to provide services and invest in the community. “We are a not-for-profit organisation and a charity,” says Stephen. “All funds are reinvested, whether it's in the upkeep of the buildings or delivering community work.”

Norwich Theatre has recently invested in improving customer services with a new website and ticketing system. It has also continued to provide an in-person box office at a time when UK venues are migrating online.

“People like to come into the theatre and book, so providing a box office counter service is important for us. Supporting this scheme allows us to keep providing these services.

“What sits at the core of Norwich Theatre is a broad range of high-quality creative experiences – whether that’s pantomime, opera, multi-sensory family shows, studio and experimental spaces or comedy.

“We are looking forward to a really bright and exciting future,” Stephen adds. “And that's all because of the loyalty of everybody that feels an affinity for our venues.”

If you want to become a Friend of Norwich Theatre, please visit the box office, call 01603 630 000 or visit norwichtheatre.org