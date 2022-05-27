REVIEW: Frankie Howerd comes to life in Howerd's End

Review

Frankie Howerd returned to Norfolk - in spirit - with Howerd's End at The Norwich Playhouse.

While I only knew of the light entertainer peripherally, after seeing the play, I feel I know the man more than the act.

Even though at times, it was seemingly difficult to differentiate.

Howerd's End, written by Mark Farrelly, explores the enduring career of "Britain's funniest comedian... behind Tommy Cooper," as well as his troubled private life centring around his relationship with chauffeur, manager and partner, Dennis Heymer.

Frankie and Dennis transcend time and space, visiting key moments in their lives together, from their first encounter at The Dorchester Hotel to their reluctant committal to each other after both men's promiscuity came out in the open.

Simon Cartwright played the difficult and awkward comedian, while Farrelly played his at-arms-length lover.

Both performers exhumed utter dedication to their roles and shared the stage beautifully. Whenever Frankie would titter on a tangent and avoid hard topics, such as his true feelings, Dennis would stonewall him, imploring the comedian to let go of his insecurities.

The key, and most memorable, moment in the play was their desperate encounter while in Borneo. From that scene alone, I feel I know more about Frankie Howerd than if I had sat down and visited his past performances for radio and the screen. A special mention to director Joe Harmston for this wonderfully constructed scene.

Cartwright's meticulous performance of Howerd was superb. It was well-crafted, yet distantly close. Cartwright particularly excelled in recreating some of Frankie's stand up, complete with the comfortable dealing with a heckler and including them in future gags.

There were times, Frankie's double-entendre schtick had me giggling in my seat. I understand now, that's why the play's subject still endures 30 years after his death.

Mark Farrelly's portrayal of Dennis Heymer - a person who always wanted to be unique - oozes with charisma and charm, while adequately highlighting the character's angst in being tied to a man who felt uncomfortable in his own skin.

Overall, the show was a lot more philosophical than I was expecting - but I was pleasantly surprised by it all. The performances managed to capture the magic of Frankie Howerd's act while taking the audience on a journey deeper into the mind of a sad clown.

Howerd's End was on at Norwich Playhouse on Thursday, May 26. For a list of their upcoming shows, visit their website.