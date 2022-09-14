Intricate drawings and field notes of birds on display in new exhibition

Frank Jarvis' retrospective will be on display at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve September 4 - 19, free to enter. - Credit: Frank Jarvis

The retrospective of a lifetime study of birds is set to open at a mid-Norfolk nature reserve.

Passionate bird illustrator by trade, Frank Jarvis used his photographic memory to observe and document the species. From a very young age, the naturalist created an expansive archive of drawings and field notes, left to his family after his death.

It is these paintings, sketches and notes which will be on display at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve this month.

Passing away in 2002, at the age of 62, Frank's life was dedicated to the observation of our feathered friends.

The show presents 130 works, both framed and within volumes - just a small proportion of his vast portfolio.

Frank Jarvis became great friends with Nigel Middleton, conservation officer at Sculthorpe reserve, whilst helping injured birds at Kettlestone.

Conservation officer Nigel Middleton at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve. - Credit: Ian Burt

The first bird hide at the Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve was dedicated to Frank, and a proportion of the sales from the show will go to the reserve to help with conservation work.

Frank Jarvis' retrospective will be on display at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve September 4-19, free to enter.