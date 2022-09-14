Intricate drawings and field notes of birds on display in new exhibition
- Credit: Frank Jarvis
The retrospective of a lifetime study of birds is set to open at a mid-Norfolk nature reserve.
Passionate bird illustrator by trade, Frank Jarvis used his photographic memory to observe and document the species. From a very young age, the naturalist created an expansive archive of drawings and field notes, left to his family after his death.
It is these paintings, sketches and notes which will be on display at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve this month.
Passing away in 2002, at the age of 62, Frank's life was dedicated to the observation of our feathered friends.
The show presents 130 works, both framed and within volumes - just a small proportion of his vast portfolio.
Frank Jarvis became great friends with Nigel Middleton, conservation officer at Sculthorpe reserve, whilst helping injured birds at Kettlestone.
The first bird hide at the Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve was dedicated to Frank, and a proportion of the sales from the show will go to the reserve to help with conservation work.
Most Read
- 1 'Go back to Norfolk' - Police officer in row after anti-King sign warning
- 2 Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre
- 3 Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert
- 4 Another Norfolk dentist closes its doors to NHS patients
- 5 Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide
- 6 All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside
- 7 Holidaymakers asked to leave Center Parcs for Queen's funeral
- 8 Hopes rise for restoration of disused Norfolk railway
- 9 Man broke eye socket and jaw of partner who refused to have sex
- 10 Pubs across Norfolk to cut food and drink prices for one day only
Frank Jarvis' retrospective will be on display at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve September 4-19, free to enter.