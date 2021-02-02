Restaurant to run cook-along for Valentine's weekend

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

A Norwich restaurant is set to run a nationwide cook-along over the Valentine’s weekend.

Woolf and Social, on Nelson Street, will run the event on Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13.

Co-owner and chef Francis Woolf said: “We did a couple of cook-alongs in the first lockdown which were really successful and felt a bit like being a community again.

The Woolf and Social restaurant on Nelson Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

“It gave me the same feeling as having a busy restaurant, it felt very social and interactive.”

He said the event was back by popular demand, but had been tweaked so it could attract people from further afield.

“I really wanted to open it up so it was a bit more inclusive,” he said.

“I’m giving people raw ingredients or the option to buy it themselves, which makes it open to everyone no matter where you live or how much money you have got.

"If people want to buy a cheaper cut of beef, for example, they can."

The outdoor seating area added to Woolf and Social restaurant during the pandemic. - Credit: Francis Woolf

While previous events have been filmed on Mr Woolf’s phone, this time they have brought in local production company Neon Peach to up the quality.

People can pay £10 for access to the live stream link and a list of ingredients and kit. Those in postcodes NR1 to NR7 can also choose to pay £50 for all the ingredients or £100 to have a bottle of red wine and another of champagne thrown in.

People can share photos of their cooking and ask questions as they go.

Mr Woolf said the events and takeaways had been essential to keeping the business, which marked its fifth birthday in December, going during the most recent lockdowns.

“We are lucky we have worked out a very Covid safe way of doing takeaways,” he said. “We do it with a team of two people who don’t have any contact during the service.”

He added: “It’s not necessarily about money, it’s about keeping the business in people’s minds.

“The cook-alongs have been really exciting for me because a key part of having a restaurant and being a chef that likes to come out and talk to people is the social interaction and that’s what I really miss.”

The cook-alongs will begin at 6pm. For more information visit valentines.woolfandsocial.co.uk

