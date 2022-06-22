News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Find a charm around a seaside town and you can get free cakes from bakery

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:56 PM June 22, 2022
Winibees bakery in Sheringham

Megan and Jimmy Hart after opening Winibees Bakery in Sheringham in July 2021. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A north Norfolk bakery will celebrate its first birthday in a sweet way with the chance to win free cakes and vouchers. 

Husband-and-wife team Jimmy and Megan Hart opened Winibees along the High Street in Sheringham last July, combining the names of their children Winnie and Barnaby. 

The pretty pink shop offers cakes, cupcakes, traybakes and cookies and has proved very popular with locals and tourists alike.

Mrs Hart, 31, said: "It has been fantastic and we have lots of regulars, with people coming to Sheringham just to see us."

Winibees bakery, Sheringham, Norfolk

Jimmy and Megan Hart after opening Winibees Bakery - Credit: Denise Bradley

To celebrate the birthday there will be five charms hidden around the town centre from 10am each day from Friday, July 1 until Sunday, July 3 and people can win cakes and vouchers.

All weekend, customers will also be able to get a free mini cupcake with every purchase.

The birthday will coincide with the launch of cheesecakes and summer drinks, including iced lattes, milkshakes and strawberry lemonade.   

