'Long-awaited in the area' - New Norfolk deli celebrates local produce

A new deli selling everything from local cheese to beer has launched in Norfolk - just in time for jubilee picnics and barbecues.

Willow Tree Delicatessen has opened at Wroxham Barns, which boasts a family farm and fun park alongside independent shops.

The new business is run by Martin Dupee, 62, who has spent the last 18 years running tourist attractions and he began his career as a baker in the merchant navy.

Inside the new Willow Tree Delicatessen at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The shop opened on May 13 and it is a celebration of Norfolk and East Anglia, with products including Norfolk Dapple cheese, sausages and burgers from Intwood Farm, based south of Norwich, and black pudding from Fruit Pig.

He also has a large range of Farmyard Frozen products, which is a fine dining frozen range created by the chefs at Farmyard restaurant in Norwich during the pandemic.

In terms of drinks, there are 58 different beers, from breweries including Woodforde's a couple of miles down the road and Wildcraft, Winbirri Vineyard wines and five different coffee blends which have been mixed exclusively for the deli.

Brick frozen pizza, a Farmyard Frozen meal and Baron Bigod cheese from Willow Tree Delicatessen. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mr Dupee said: "The reaction has been really positive and people have said a deli was long-awaited in the area.

"I'm getting some great feedback and suggestions of new lines to bring in too.

"It is important for me to be an ambassador for Norfolk and East Anglian produced food and drink and I have known many local suppliers through the years working in tourism and I have built up some new relationships now."

Martin Dupee outside Willow Tree Delicatessen at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

He is hoping the deli will prove popular for both those visiting just the shops, which has no entry charge, and those on a day out at Wroxham Barns looking to pick up some goodies.

There is also free parking and it is open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm, which includes Monday too during the school holidays.

The deli is a celebration of Norfolk and East Anglian produce. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mr Dupee added: "There is everything you could want here and we have a fantastic range that will keep people coming back.

"With the jubilee soon it is a great opportunity to get local meat and beers for your barbecue."