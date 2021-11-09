Two Norfolk beers named among best in Europe

Two of Wildcraft Brewery's beers won gold at the Craft Beer Awards 2021. - Credit: Dan Pechey

A Norfolk brewery is toasting to success after two of its beers won gold at the Craft Beer Awards 2021.

Wildcraft Brewery, based in Buxton, got gold medals for its Wild Caribbean and Un-Bongo beers, which are a pineapple IPA and a mango New England IPA respectively.

The Craft Beer Awards is a Europe-wide competition and the entries are blind-tasted by leading beer buyers, which includes Harrods.

This year, 25 beers from the continent won either bronze, silver or gold medals.

Mark Goodman and Mike Deal (right), of Wildcraft Brewery. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Mike Deal, Wildcraft Brewery brewer, said: “We are extremely proud to have won this award.

"We have a come a long way in the past few years and are about to start a new chapter in our development by expanding our operations, which is really exciting.

"Awards such as this help us to know we are taking the right direction."

Elsewhere in East Anglia, Big Drop Brewing Co in Ipswich won gold for its Leafkicker Coffee IPA.