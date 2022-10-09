News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Award-winning coastal pub hosting Mussel Fest overlooking the marshes

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:11 PM October 9, 2022
The White Horse in Brancaster is hosting Mussel Fest this October. 

Enjoy delicious mussels and mesmerising views at an upcoming seafood festival on the Norfolk coast. 

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe is hosting Mussel Fest on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 12noon to 10pm and on Sunday, October 30 from 12noon to 6pm. 

It will take place in a heated marquee outside the award-winning pub and hotel, which holds two AA rosettes for culinary excellence, and it will overlook the Brancaster Bay tidal marsh. 

The mussels will be served five ways at Mussel Fest.

The mussels, will be served five ways and The White Horse is just a stone's throw from where they are harvested.

Rob Williamson, general manager, said: "North Norfolk is renowned for the best mussels and this is why we celebrate the season.

Mussel Fest is coming to The White Horse pub. 

"There will be a mountain of mussels for us to serve, for so many to enjoy."

There will also be live music all weekend, including Nelson's Shantymen and Matty Haynes.

Food and Drink
Brancaster News

