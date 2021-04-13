News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk and Waveney pubs and restaurants reopening in May

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021    Updated: 6:38 AM April 13, 2021
Landlady Kaeti Newport of the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Pict

The Smokehouse in Ormesby will be among the restaurants reopening on May 17 if all goes to plan. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

If the government's roadmap goes to plan, after a month of al fresco eating and drinking, restaurants and pubs will be given the green light to reopen indoors from May 17.

While those which opened on April 12 outdoors are likely to expand that indoors, this list contains those which will be opening for the first time from May.

If you would like to see the list of those which opened on April 12 please click here.

Here are many of those aiming to reopen - if your restaurant, pub, café or bar isn't on the list, please email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk to be added on.

  • Assembly House, Norwich
  • The Golden Star, Norwich
  • Shiki, Norwich
  • The Leopard, Norwich
  • Ciscoe's, Norwich
  • Lollards Pit, Norwich
  • Erpingham House, Norwich
  • Benedicts, Norwich
  • Middletons, Norwich and Middleton
  • Compleat Angler, Norwich
  • Prime at the Edith Cavell, Norwich
  • Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining, Stoke Holy Cross
  • The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross
  • Arbuckles, Downham Market
  • Downham Tandoori, Downham Market
  • Bird in Hand, Wreningham
  • The Wheatsheaf, West Beckham
  • Ingham Swan, Ingham
  • Roman Camp Inn, Aylmerton
  • Titchwell Manor, Titchwell
  • The Gull Inn, Framingham Pigot
  • Roydon White Hart, Diss
  • The Smokehouse, Ormesby
  • Hermanus, Winterton
  • Fishermans Return, Winterton
  • The Grove, Cromer
  • Red Lion, Cromer

For more food and drink stories, feel free to sign up to our fortnightly newsletter of reviews, news, features and recipes.

Man hand holding a half pint of beer from a wooden table in an English pub.

Pubs will be gearing up to open indoors from May 17. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto


Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus