Norfolk and Waveney pubs and restaurants reopening in May

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 6:38 AM April 13, 2021

The Smokehouse in Ormesby will be among the restaurants reopening on May 17 if all goes to plan. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

If the government's roadmap goes to plan, after a month of al fresco eating and drinking, restaurants and pubs will be given the green light to reopen indoors from May 17.

While those which opened on April 12 outdoors are likely to expand that indoors, this list contains those which will be opening for the first time from May.

Assembly House, Norwich

The Golden Star, Norwich

Shiki, Norwich

The Leopard, Norwich

Ciscoe's, Norwich

Lollards Pit, Norwich

Erpingham House, Norwich

Benedicts, Norwich

Middletons, Norwich and Middleton

Compleat Angler, Norwich

Prime at the Edith Cavell, Norwich

Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining, Stoke Holy Cross

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross

Arbuckles, Downham Market

Downham Tandoori, Downham Market

Bird in Hand, Wreningham

The Wheatsheaf, West Beckham

Ingham Swan, Ingham

Roman Camp Inn, Aylmerton

Titchwell Manor, Titchwell

The Gull Inn, Framingham Pigot

Roydon White Hart, Diss

The Smokehouse, Ormesby

Hermanus, Winterton

Fishermans Return, Winterton

The Grove, Cromer

Red Lion, Cromer

