Norfolk and Waveney pubs and restaurants reopening in May
Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 6:38 AM April 13, 2021
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
If the government's roadmap goes to plan, after a month of al fresco eating and drinking, restaurants and pubs will be given the green light to reopen indoors from May 17.
While those which opened on April 12 outdoors are likely to expand that indoors, this list contains those which will be opening for the first time from May.
If you would like to see the list of those which opened on April 12 please click here.
Here are many of those aiming to reopen - if your restaurant, pub, café or bar isn't on the list, please email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk to be added on.
- Assembly House, Norwich
- The Golden Star, Norwich
- Shiki, Norwich
- The Leopard, Norwich
- Ciscoe's, Norwich
- Lollards Pit, Norwich
- Erpingham House, Norwich
- Benedicts, Norwich
- Middletons, Norwich and Middleton
- Compleat Angler, Norwich
- Prime at the Edith Cavell, Norwich
- Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining, Stoke Holy Cross
- The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross
- Arbuckles, Downham Market
- Downham Tandoori, Downham Market
- Bird in Hand, Wreningham
- The Wheatsheaf, West Beckham
- Ingham Swan, Ingham
- Roman Camp Inn, Aylmerton
- Titchwell Manor, Titchwell
- The Gull Inn, Framingham Pigot
- Roydon White Hart, Diss
- The Smokehouse, Ormesby
- Hermanus, Winterton
- Fishermans Return, Winterton
- The Grove, Cromer
- Red Lion, Cromer
For more food and drink stories, feel free to sign up to our fortnightly newsletter of reviews, news, features and recipes.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus