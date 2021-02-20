7 places in Norfolk offering takeaway roast dinners

Published: 12:15 PM February 20, 2021

Enjoy a Sunday roast at home without the hassle of cooking it and washing up as these places in Norfolk are offering takeaways.

1. Branford's Restaurant and Bar

Where: The Old Hall Hotel, High Street, Caister, NR30 5JL

How to order: Call 07877 841098 (24 hours notice required), free delivery between 11am and 2pm to Caister, Great Yarmouth and the surrounding areas with collection available

Price: One course £8.50, two courses £11, see menu on its Facebook page

Choose from roasted topside of beef, turkey crown or a cashew and red pepper nut roast, which all come with a Yorkshire pudding, garlic and rosemary roast potatoes, stuffing, honey-roasted parsnips and carrots, cabbage and peas, with cauliflower cheese available for an additional £2.

All the roasts are delivered fully cooked in oven-safe tins and just need to be pre-heated before eating.

The tempting desserts on offer include sticky toffee pudding, strawberry cheesecake and a fruit crumble with cream or custard.

2. Hotel Wroxham

Where: The Bridge, Wroxham, NR12 8AJ

How to order: Call 01603 782061, open 12pm to 7pm (you can order on the day but pre-orders preferred), free delivery in Hoveton and Wroxham with collection available

Price: Whole chicken for two £28, roast sirloin of beef or turkey £12, pork (£12) and lamb (£13) alternate each week, farmer's roast of the week (comes with three meats) £13.50

Tuck into a tasty roast dinner this Sunday from Hotel Wroxham, which offers a range of meats and even a whole roast chicken to share between two.

The food arrives hot with all the trimmings, including a large Yorkshire pudding.

Sister hotel the Scarborough Hill Country Inn in North Walsham is also offering takeaway roasts and you can call 01692 402151 to order.

3. Street Flavours

Where: Outside The Blue Boar, 259 Wroxham Road, Sprowston, NR7 8RL

How to order: Call 07786 428154 to arrange collection between 12pm and 4pm, masks must be worn

Price: Small 1/2 meat £8, one meat £12, two meats £15, see menus on the @street_flavours_ Instagram page or Blue Boar Norwich Facebook page

Chef Keith Evans opened Street Flavours in a converted horse box outside The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston during the first lockdown and it has proved a hit.

He recently added Sunday roasts to the menu, with a choice of beef, pork, chicken or a nut roast served with garlic and herb roast potatoes, mash, a Yorkshire pudding, sage and onion stuffing, pigs in blankets, braised red cabbage, roasted cauliflower, squash purée, maple-roasted carrots, cheesy broccoli and leek gratin and red wine and parsley gravy.

4. The Lion Somerton

Where: Martham Road, West Somerton, NR29 4DP

How to order: Call 01493 393861, available Wednesdays 12pm to 5pm and Sundays 12pm to 8pm (deadline for pre-orders for both is 9pm the night before), collection and local delivery available

Price: All roasts £9, see the latest menu on its Facebook page

The meats available vary each time, but the menu has recently included topside of beef, leg of lamb and roast chicken, and they are all served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding, beef dripping roast potatoes, stuffing and vegetables.

Vegetarian and vegan roasts are also available as well as delicious desserts for an extra £2.50, which again changes depending on the day but could be anything from a bread and butter pudding to a chocolate brownie.

5. The Ber Street Kitchen

Where: 141-143 Ber Street, Norwich, NR1 3EY

How to order: Call 07914 717484 between 9am and 5pm in the week to pre-order and arrange collection on Sunday between 12pm and 3pm

Price: £11.95, mixed meats £13.95, view the menu on its Instagram or Facebook page

The Ber Street Kitchen is offering its popular Sunday roast as a takeaway, with the choice of topside of beef, pork loin and crackling, turkey and a bacon wrapped chipolata, roast chicken, a mixed meats option or a vegetarian or vegan nut roast.

Roasts are served with homemade gravy, roast potatoes, creamy mash, roasted root vegetables, cauliflower cheese, stuffing and a Yorkshire pudding and when collecting you need to wear a face mask and just one person in your household should go inside.

6.The Dukes Head

Where: 13 Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1HP

How to order: Call 01493 858730, order online at order.storekit.com/dukes-head-gy/menu or message on the Dukes Head Great Yarmouth Facebook page, you can either pre-order or order on the day from 10am, local delivery from 12pm to 5pm

Price: All roasts £8.95

The Dukes Head reopened at the start of February for takeaways, including a Sunday roast with each week's choice of meats posted on its Facebook page.

They are served with roast potatoes, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli cheese, roast butternut squash and sweet potato, creamed leeks and peas, stuffing and a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of gravy.

7. The Links Country Park Hotel and Golf Club

Where: Sandy Lane, West Runton, NR27 9QH

How to order: Pre-order for collection between 12pm and 9pm at order.storekit.com/links-country-park-takeaway/menu, call 01263 838383 (press 3) to arrange local delivery between 12pm and 1pm (Sheringham and Beeston) or 1pm to 2pm (the Runtons and Cromer), £3 delivery charge

Price: Honey roast ham £11.50, roast beef £13.50

Choose between roast beef and honey roast ham and both come with roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables and homemade gravy and meals can also be made gluten-free.

You can also order from the full takeaway menu on Sundays, with options such as burgers, fajitas and pizzas.

-While we are in lockdown, make sure you are only travelling in your local area to collect a roast dinner.

