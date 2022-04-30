Video
7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk
Enjoy a roast dinner with as many trimmings as you like at these places in Norfolk offering top notch carveries.
1. Burgh Hall
Where: Lords Lane, Great Yarmouth, NR31 9EP
When available: Sundays: 12pm-5pm
It is no surprise they serve up to 400 carveries a week at Burgh Hall, with a choice of meats, pies and plenty of sides and vegetables. There is normally live music between 2pm and 5pm in the main bar and karaoke runs from 6pm until late.
2. Breckland Lodge
Where: London Road, Attleborough, NR17 1AY
When available: Monday to Saturday: 12pm-2pm, 6pm-9pm, Sunday: 12pm-8.30pm
The Stag Bar and Restaurant at Breckland Lodge, off the A11, offers delicious carveries all week long. From Monday to Thursday you can also get a free dessert with your roast.
3. Dormy House Hotel
Where: Cromer Road, West Runton, NR27 9QA
When available: All week 12pm to 8.30pm
Whatever day of the week you are craving a roast, this north Norfolk hotel has you covered. Tuck into a selection of meats alongside Yorkshire puddings, honey roasted root vegetables and seasonal greens.
4. The Farmhouse
Where: 50 Colman Road, Norwich, NR4 7EH
When available: Sundays from 11.45am to 4pm
Enjoy a tasty roast with all the trimmings at this popular pub, with booking in advance recommended, and there is a children's play area and parking.
The meats on offer are roast beef, pork, turkey and gammon and you can choose all four on a large carvery plate.
5. Castle Freehouse
Where: Norwich Road, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5JN
When available: All week 11.30am to 9pm
You can enjoy a roast dinner everyday at Castle Carvery, which also boasts the FunFort children's play area.
The chef will serve you generous slices of succulent roasted meats or pies and then you can serve yourself vegetables, potatoes, mini sausages and homemade Yorkshire puddings.
6. The New Forge
Where: Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6UD
When: Sundays: 12pm to 3pm
This English and Thai fusion restaurant, located off the A140, serves a tasty carvery every Sunday. Choose between pork, beef and turkey and help yourself to Yorkshire puddings and vegetables.
7. The Farmers
Where: Knights Hill Hotel and Spa, South Wootton, PE30 3HQ
When available: Tuesday to Sunday: 12pm-2.30pm, Sunday: 12pm-3pm
Set within the grounds of the Knights Hill Hotel and Spa, The Farmers is a country-style pub where you can get a carvery. In the week there are two meats and on Sundays there are three with more sides, including swede mash and red cabbage.
On Mondays you can also get a plated roast from the kitchen.