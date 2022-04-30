7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk

Video

Enjoy a tasty carvery with all the trimmings at Burgh Hall. - Credit: David Southey

Enjoy a roast dinner with as many trimmings as you like at these places in Norfolk offering top notch carveries.

Get a tasty roast at Burgh Hall. - Credit: Paul Southey

1. Burgh Hall

Where: Lords Lane, Great Yarmouth, NR31 9EP

When available: Sundays: 12pm-5pm

It is no surprise they serve up to 400 carveries a week at Burgh Hall, with a choice of meats, pies and plenty of sides and vegetables. There is normally live music between 2pm and 5pm in the main bar and karaoke runs from 6pm until late.

2. Breckland Lodge

Where: London Road, Attleborough, NR17 1AY

When available: Monday to Saturday: 12pm-2pm, 6pm-9pm, Sunday: 12pm-8.30pm

The Stag Bar and Restaurant at Breckland Lodge, off the A11, offers delicious carveries all week long. From Monday to Thursday you can also get a free dessert with your roast.

The Dormy House Hotel in West Runton serves carveries all week long. - Credit: Dormy House Hotel

3. Dormy House Hotel

Where: Cromer Road, West Runton, NR27 9QA

When available: All week 12pm to 8.30pm

Whatever day of the week you are craving a roast, this north Norfolk hotel has you covered. Tuck into a selection of meats alongside Yorkshire puddings, honey roasted root vegetables and seasonal greens.

The Farmhouse is one of the places you can visit in Norwich for a carvery. - Credit: The Farmhouse

4. The Farmhouse

Where: 50 Colman Road, Norwich, NR4 7EH

When available: Sundays from 11.45am to 4pm

Enjoy a tasty roast with all the trimmings at this popular pub, with booking in advance recommended, and there is a children's play area and parking.

The meats on offer are roast beef, pork, turkey and gammon and you can choose all four on a large carvery plate.

5. Castle Freehouse

Where: Norwich Road, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5JN

When available: All week 11.30am to 9pm

You can enjoy a roast dinner everyday at Castle Carvery, which also boasts the FunFort children's play area.

The chef will serve you generous slices of succulent roasted meats or pies and then you can serve yourself vegetables, potatoes, mini sausages and homemade Yorkshire puddings.

Fluffy Yorkshire puddings at The New Forge in Aylsham. - Credit: The New Forge

6. The New Forge

Where: Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6UD

When: Sundays: 12pm to 3pm

This English and Thai fusion restaurant, located off the A140, serves a tasty carvery every Sunday. Choose between pork, beef and turkey and help yourself to Yorkshire puddings and vegetables.

7. The Farmers

Where: Knights Hill Hotel and Spa, South Wootton, PE30 3HQ

When available: Tuesday to Sunday: 12pm-2.30pm, Sunday: 12pm-3pm

Set within the grounds of the Knights Hill Hotel and Spa, The Farmers is a country-style pub where you can get a carvery. In the week there are two meats and on Sundays there are three with more sides, including swede mash and red cabbage.

On Mondays you can also get a plated roast from the kitchen.