5 places to enjoy a burger on the Norfolk coast

There's a number of options to grab a burger on the Norfolk coast - Credit: Archant

Exploring the coast is hungry work and if fish and chips don't take your fancy, you can't go wrong with a burger.

Here are five places where you can grab a burger by the sea:

1. Fat Ted Streat Food

Cem's famous chicken burger from Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

Where: Barchams Yard, Sheringham, NR26 8JS

A family-run business, Fat Ted Streat Food, began as a pop-up in Runton Road Car Park in Cromer in 2017.

A year later, owners Josh Birmingham and Cem Oruc, bought a shack in Barchams Yard, off the High Street in Sheringham.

Named after family dog Ted, the business is known for its chicken burgers.

It also offers a selection of dishes such as chipotle chilli beef brisket, halloumi fries, dirty fries and nachos.

2. Eric's Fish and Chips

Eric's Fish and Chips introduced the coronation chicken burger to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

Where: Drove Orchards, Thornham Road, PE36 6LS

Eric's is best known for its tasty fish and chips, but customers can also enjoy its burger options.

The fish burger and chicken burger are among some of the most popular items on the menu and last month the restaurant marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by introducing a coronation chicken burger.

Eric's Fish and Chips also has a Holt location.

3. Bebe-Rais

A milkshake from Bebe-Rais in Scratby. - Credit: Bebe-Rais

Where: Rottenstone Lane, Great Yarmouth, NR29 3QT

Enjoy milkshakes and loaded fries with your burger at Bebe-Rais.

Chad Avery, 31, took on the kiosk opposite California Cliffs Holiday Park in Scratby in April 2021 and decided to name it after his daughter.

The business also offers fresh doughnuts and ice cream.

4. Hayley Mac's Nuts About Plants

Hayley Mac's also offers hot dogs - Credit: Hayley Mac

Where: Ocean Terrace, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

Hayley Mac's Nuts About Plants usually trades as a takeaway from her home in Bradwell but she recently took over Ocean Terrace, part of the Ocean Room, on June 13.

And having proved successful, it could become a regular fixture this summer.

A favourite is the Mac Burger with a plant protein patty, USA-style burger sauce, pink pickled onions and hand-crafted plant cheese.

Other options on the menu include the Poke Bowl, Zinger Wrap and the NYC Dog.

5. Guac&Mole

The plated dishes from Guac and Mole available at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Daniella Self daniellaphotography.co.uk

Where: Promenade, Sheringham, NR26 8LD

Tex-Mex street food shack Guac and Mole has proven popular with locals and tourists since opening in May 2021.

Burgers, nachos and burritos are among the most popular items on the menu.

Guac and Mole also offers plated dishes such as a Mexican-style pork chops with sweetcorn salsa and sweet potato mash and a vegan chilli.