9 waterside pubs and restaurants to visit in Norfolk

Published: 6:30 AM April 2, 2021

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

As the weather warms up and lockdown restrictions ease, there are few nicer places to enjoy a meal and a glass of wine than by the water.

Norfolk is not in short supply of restaurants and pubs with beautiful views, whether that's by the area's rivers, coastline or network of Broads.

From April 12, if the government's roadmap goes to plan, people will be able to eat out again as long as they are outdoors, and indoors from May 17.

Here are just a handful of spots to inspire your next meal out.

The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

The Acle Bridge Inn

If you're after a riverside vantage point, there are few better than the river view from the Acle Bridge Inn's beer garden.

It welcomes families - and pets - for a hearty meal, as well as boaters with its on-site moorings. Its menu includes traditional pub fare and it has recently built a patio area.

It is currently closed but reopens from April 12.

The view over the marshes from the White Horse in Brancaster. Picture: Supplied by the White Horse - Credit: Archant

White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

The White Horse is located on the marshland coastline of north Norfolk, in an area of outstanding beauty.

The restaurant and terrace overlooks the lobster pots and oyster beds out to Scolt Head Island.

Its menu and focus on local produce and seafood has made it a popular spot for food-lovers.

It is reopening for April 12, and last year installed an open-sided marshside marquee to protect diners from the great British weather.

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Ribs of Beef, Norwich

If you're after somewhere in Norwich's city centre, the Ribs of Beef overlooks the River Wensum.

It's a real ale pub also offering food, including its popular burgers.

An uncovered medieval wall there is a nod to its heritage as one of the oldest pubs in the city.

It has a small outdoor seating area overlooking the river, but will be opening again from May 17.

View of the Rising Sun on the River Bure at Coltishall on a June day.Picture: James BassCopy: Lets TalkFor: Lets TalkEN Pics © 2006 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Lets Talk © 2006

Rising Sun, Coltishall

Adjacent to Coltishall Common, diners flock to the Rising Sun for good food and a drink overlooking the River Bure.

It is currently operating a horsebox trailer from 10.30am to 3.30pm every day selling soft drinks, filled rolls, crisps and coffee, but it will reopen outdoors from April 12.

Its menu includes pub classics such as slow-braised lamb shank and Swannington dry-cured gammon steak, as well as burgers, steaks and 12-inch wood-fired pizzas.

The Ferry Inn at Horning. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The Ferry Inn, Horning

The Ferry Inn is a popular riverside spot with families, offering slow-cooked roasts and pub classics.

It caters particularly well to youngsters, and its moorings and distance from Wroxham make it a good pitstop for day boaters.

It also plans to reopen from April 12.

Wells Crab House seafood platter. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

Scott and Kelly at Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

The Wells Crab House

The crab house has scooped several awards, and was named best restaurant in our 2018 Food and Drink Awards.

Headed up by Kelly and Scout Dougal, it serves fresh seafood, with a real focus on local produce. And while it might not have sea views from its windows, the water is a stone's throw away.

Its menu includes seafood specials and mains of dressed crab and garlic buttered lobster with sides.

It is reopening for weekend takeaways from April 9, and fully reopening on May 18.

Rocky Bottoms, West Runton

With beautiful views over the sea, Rocky Bottoms is a family business serving fresh seafood, including local lobster and crab.

It will be reopening its beer garden from April 12, where people can sit to enjoy its stunning views and enjoy its meals takeaway style.

Its menu includes dishes such as Weybourne king crab and lobster mac and cheese.

Glenn Wilson and Kirsty Taylor, who will be reopening the Rivergarden in April. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

River Garden, Thorpe St Andrew

The River Garden, on Yarmouth Road, is due to be reopened by Glenn Wilson and Kirsty Taylor from April 12.

The pub has a sloping garden which leads down to the River Yare, and plans to serve a traditional pub menu as well as beer sharing plates for those after a light bite.

The pair previously ran the Pleasure Boat Inn in Hickling.

The Boathouse next to Ormesby Broad.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The Boathouse, Ormesby

A popular waterside wedding venue and restaurant, the Boathouse is preparing to reopen for outdoor dining from April 12, complete with an open-sided marquee.

Its menu up to May 2021 includes barbecue baby back ribs, the Boathouse burger and deep-fried whole tail scampi.



