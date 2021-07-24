7 places to eat great chicken wings in Norfolk
- Credit: Gonzo's
Whether they're deep-fried or roasted, served as a side or the main event, chicken wings are a popular choice in restaurants and at home.
Both International Chicken Wing Day and National Chicken Wing Day (who knew?) fall in July - so here are a handful of spots where you can enjoy a portion in Norfolk.
- Gonzo's Tearoom, London Street, Norwich
It's pretty hard to write this list without giving Gonzo's a mention - they're well-known for their great wings and in January 2020 were named among the top five spots in the UK to enjoy them by Big 7 Travel.
Boasting flavours from Canadian maple bacon to cajun and lime and plenty in between - including Frank's red hot, spicy szechuan and salt and pepper - they're a firm favourite.
- Jive Kitchen, Exchange Street, Norwich
Jive is a Mexican restaurant in the city centre which packs a punch with its flavours and spice. Among its changeable menu of burritos and tacos, its popular masa-fried chicken wings with habanero butter sauce have earned a more permanent spot.
- Eric's Fish and Chips, Holt and Thornham
You might not choose Eric's as an obvious place for chicken, but alongside its more traditional fish and chip shop menu it cooks Kansas-style chicken wings in its own spicy barbecue sauce - absolutely worth a try on your next visit.
- Ten Bells, St Benedicts Street, Norwich
In December last year, the Ten Bells was reopened as a barbecue restaurant serving Argentinian-style grills, including chicken - or cauliflower - wings, with Korean chilli, ancho chilli bourbon and jerk flavours.
- Harry's Soul Train, various
The street food vendor, which is based at the Whalebone pub on Magdalen Road in the week and tours the county on summer weekends, serves wingos, taco and falafel with flavours. Its flavours include Sriracha, smokey barbecue, Caribbean mango, 'the Italian' and many others.
- Ormesby Smokehouse, Ormesby St Margaret
Alongside its smoked joints, steaks and burgers, the smokehouse offers wings - including a bucketful smothered in either barbecue, buffalo or Louisana barbecue sauce.
- Oishii Street Kitchen, various
The street kitchen, which is based at The Earlham on Earlham Road and appears at events around the county, cooks chicken or jackfruit wings, with flavours including satay and buffalo.