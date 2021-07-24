News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 places to eat great chicken wings in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 7:00 AM July 24, 2021   
The Frank's red hot wings from Gonzo's Tearoom.

The Frank's red hot wings from Gonzo's Tearoom. - Credit: Gonzo's

Whether they're deep-fried or roasted, served as a side or the main event, chicken wings are a popular choice in restaurants and at home.

Both International Chicken Wing Day and National Chicken Wing Day (who knew?) fall in July - so here are a handful of spots where you can enjoy a portion in Norfolk.

The buffalo bourbon wings from Gonzo's Tearoom.

The buffalo bourbon wings from Gonzo's Tearoom. - Credit: Gonzo's Tearoom

  • Gonzo's Tearoom, London Street, Norwich

It's pretty hard to write this list without giving Gonzo's a mention - they're well-known for their great wings and in January 2020 were named among the top five spots in the UK to enjoy them by Big 7 Travel.

Boasting flavours from Canadian maple bacon to cajun and lime and plenty in between - including Frank's red hot, spicy szechuan and salt and pepper - they're a firm favourite.

  • Jive Kitchen, Exchange Street, Norwich

Jive is a Mexican restaurant in the city centre which packs a punch with its flavours and spice. Among its changeable menu of burritos and tacos, its popular masa-fried chicken wings with habanero butter sauce have earned a more permanent spot.

The barbecue wings from Eric's Fish and Chips.

The barbecue wings from Eric's Fish and Chips. - Credit: Root Social

  • Eric's Fish and Chips, Holt and Thornham

You might not choose Eric's as an obvious place for chicken, but alongside its more traditional fish and chip shop menu it cooks Kansas-style chicken wings in its own spicy barbecue sauce - absolutely worth a try on your next visit.

Food at the Ten Bells, newly opened as a pub restaurant with a barbeque kitchen. Chicken wings with

Food at the Ten Bells, newly-opened as a pub restaurant with a barbecue kitchen. Chicken wings with ancho chilli and bourbon sauce. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

  • Ten Bells, St Benedicts Street, Norwich

In December last year, the Ten Bells was reopened as a barbecue restaurant serving Argentinian-style grills, including chicken - or cauliflower - wings, with Korean chilli, ancho chilli bourbon and jerk flavours. 

Wings from Harry's Soul Train.

Wings from Harry's Soul Train. - Credit: Harry's Soul Train

  • Harry's Soul Train, various

The street food vendor, which is based at the Whalebone pub on Magdalen Road in the week and tours the county on summer weekends, serves wingos, taco and falafel with flavours. Its flavours include Sriracha, smokey barbecue, Caribbean mango, 'the Italian' and many others.

  • Ormesby Smokehouse, Ormesby St Margaret

Alongside its smoked joints, steaks and burgers, the smokehouse offers wings - including a bucketful smothered in either barbecue, buffalo or Louisana barbecue sauce.

  • Oishii Street Kitchen, various

The street kitchen, which is based at The Earlham on Earlham Road and appears at events around the county, cooks chicken or jackfruit wings, with flavours including satay and buffalo. 


