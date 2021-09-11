Recipe: Make our beet and salmon brunch stacks

Published: 10:00 AM September 11, 2021

They say you’re meant to breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper. I’m afraid I’m not one for brekkie. I just don't have the appetite for a big bowl of cereal in the morning. Brunch on the other hand...especially if it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet at Premier Inn – who doesn’t like one of those?

Brunch can be as elaborate or as simple as you like. A pastry (or two) grabbed from the bakery. A cheeky bacon sandwich on stodgy white bread. An Insta-friendly buddha bowl of some description.

For me, easy is best. I want to roll out of bed, grab a drink and a book or weekend paper, and sit in a sunny corner with something to sustain me. When I’m feeling naughty, that’s a frangipane-filled and topped almond pastry from award-winning Woosters.

If I’m feeling nice, I’ll have a rummage in the veg drawer and fruit bowl to see what I can muster up. At this time of year a quick blackberry crumble makes a delish morning treat. I toss berries picked from nearby woodland in brown sugar and cinnamon and pop in a ramekin in the oven, topped with 3tbsps porridge oats mixed with a little butter and honey or barley malt. Cooked until golden and bubbling it feels very indulgent.

Last weekend’s fridge forage brought up turnips and beets. I have to admit, I don’t buy neeps off my own back – they arrive in my veg box, and always leave me scratching my head.

But, with a hankering for fritters (that didn’t contain yet another courgette) I thought the peppery, almost mustardy flavour of the root veg would pare well with sweet purple beets. And I was right. They balanced one another out perfectly.

Draped with smoked salmon (I often cheat and buy the offcuts which are slightly saltier and much cheaper) and a spoonful of creamed horseradish, it ticks all the senses, and is really rather good for you too. Weekend mission complete.

Beet and smoked salmon brunch stacks

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 medium turnip, peeled and grated

1 medium beetroot, peeled and grated

1 large egg

2tbsps self-raising flour

4 spring onions, finely sliced

1 clove garlic, grated

Seasoning

Oil for cooking

2-3 slices smoked salmon per person

Horseradish sauce to serve

Method

In a bowl combine the turnip, beetroot, egg, flour, spring onions and garlic. Mix and season well.

Pour a tablespoon of oil into a frying pan, line a baking tray and turn the oven to 210C.

Heat the pan until it begins to smoke, then turn down a little. Pop a few heaped tablespoons of the mix into the pan and flatten lightly. Turn when you can see it’s set under, and seal on the other side. Once coloured on both sides move them to the baking tray and continue until all the mixture is used up.

Place the baking tray in the pre-heated oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Serve draped with the salmon and with a drizzle of horseradish sauce.



