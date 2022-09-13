Pubs across Norfolk to cut food and drink prices for one day only

Pubs across Norfolk will cut their prices for one day only as part of a protest against hospitality tax rates.

As many as 13 pubs from Norwich to King's Lynn will see all prices cut by 7.5pc as part of Tax Equality Day, which aims to campaign for a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

More than 850 JD Wetherspoon pubs will take part in the promotion across the county on Thursday, September 15.

The Norfolk pubs taking part are the Bell Hotel, Glass House Whiffler and Queen of Iceni in Norwich, the Romany Rye in Dereham, the William Adams in Gorleston, the Whalebone in Downham Market, the Limes in Fakenham, the Red Lion in Thetford, the Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth and the Globe Hotel in King's Lynn.

Just across the border, The King's Head Hotel in Beccles and the Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft will also cut their prices.

Wetherspoon chairman, Tim Martin, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants pay 20pc.

“Customers in our pubs will find the price of their food and drink will be lower than normal on Tax Equality Day.

“We applauded the chancellor when he reduced the level of VAT to 5pc and then to 12.5pc for food and drink served in pubs and urge the Chancellor once again to reduce VAT, creating tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."