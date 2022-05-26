Norfolk pub to launch ice cream kiosk, street food menu and play area

The Crown Inn, in Gayton, near King's Lynn, will soon open an ice cream kiosk. - Credit: The Crown Inn

An ice cream kiosk, street food menu, and a new children's play area will be added to a west Norfolk pub this summer.

The Crown Inn, in Gayton, near King's Lynn, will open its Ice Cream Corner on Friday, May 27.

The pub will be offering a variety of flavours, from a small on-site shop, including strawberry, double choc chip, vanilla, and salted caramel, as well as mixed berry yoghurt and passionfruit sorbet.

A new ice cream kiosk is opening at The Crown Inn in Gayton. - Credit: The Crown Inn

There will also be dog-friendly ice cream for pups to cool down too.

This is the first of many plans at the pub which was taken over by locals around December last year.

Husband and wife Paul and Maggie Savage, Charlotte Borley, and Lewis Petch have been working hard to "bring the village pub back to life".

From left to right: Charlotte Borley, Lewis Petch and Maggie and Paul Savage run The Crown Inn in Gayton. - Credit: Paul Savage

In July, they also hope to open a new children's outdoor play area and launch a street food menu with loaded nachos, chicken wings, and burgers.

Ms Borley said: "We have been really busy and support from the locals has been phenomenal.

"They just want to see the village pub thriving and I would like to think that is something we have done."

The pub is also set for a jam-packed jubilee bank holiday with live music, karaoke, and a disco planned across the four-day weekend.

The Crown Inn pub, in Gayton, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Paul Savage



