Chef launches street food with smoked meats in pub courtyard

Smoked meats and dirty fries are part of the new food offering which has been going down a treat at a north Norfolk pub.

The owners of the Wellington pub in Cromer have reintroduced food after closing its kitchen back in October last year.

The venue - which used to be known as the Smokehouse - stopped serving due to staffing problems.

But now the new Smoke Kitchen is offering more of a street food style experience serving dishes from the courtyard, with food made by chef Mark Anderson.

The pub’s owners and sisters, Leona Gard and Simone Hopwood, say punters are loving it.

“With difficulty finding staff and rising prices we have changed what we are serving and how we are serving it,” said Ms Gard.

“The Smokehouse had been running for about four or five years and we had some great food.

“But because the menu was so vast, we needed a lot of chefs. That was one of the reasons we wanted to change our concept.

“Now we have Mark, who puts a lot of love into what he does, and what we offer is more like a street food vendor.

“Food is ordered by an app and everything goes out in takeaway boxes.”

It comes during a difficult time for the hospitality industry, with rising costs, which Ms Gard says has also been affecting business.

But Mr Anderson, from Cromer, hopes to use his culinary skills to create fresh, tasty and affordable dishes.

On the menu is smoked slow-cooked brisket and pork belly made with Mr Anderson’s north African-inspired spiced rubs.

Other dishes include burgers, brisket-topped dirty fries and loaded boxes with options such as Cromer crab.

The 45-year-old added: “Leona and Simone have been amazing. I have known them for years and the Wellington has been a part of my life for years. It was the perfect partnership.

“And so far, the feedback has been really positive. It has been beyond what I expected.

“During the Jubilee weekend we did about 300 covers in one day. I’m over the moon with how it has gone.”

