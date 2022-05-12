Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

A pub located at the heart of the Holkham Estate has closed its doors to drinkers as it transitions into a hotel and restaurant.

Bosses at the Victoria Inn have decided to focus on the hotel and culinary side of the business and have now stopped accepting drinkers who are not staying at the hotel or do not have a restaurant reservation.

A business spokesman said the decision had been a long time coming and added that it was made in order to focus on the "good local fayre" it provides in its restaurant and the service to its guests.

They said: "The inn has been a lot of things down the years, we've had a barbeque, we've been a pub, we've had marquees to hold events in and we've had a beer garden.

"But now we've decided to focus on our guests who are already here, so people won't just be able to walk in and have a drink as they have in the past.

"We've talked about it for years but now we've actually had the guts to just close the doors, which is a scary thing for a business to do.

"It's a brave thing to do, but so far guests seem to have really appreciated it.

"We're local people doing local things and we just want to showcase that."

Now the business will focus on its restaurant, ran by head chef Michael Chamberlain and general manager Ben Hunter-Watts, who are both from the local area.

The business uses produce from across the estate including vegetables grown at the walled garden and meat from animals reared on the grounds.

It also offers crabs and lobsters caught at Wells.