Ice cream shop introduces vegan and dog options due to 'massive demand'
A soft serve ice cream shop on the Norfolk coast is launching vegan and dog varieties after a busy first year in business.
Mimi Emmett, 29, opened Swirl in Staithe Street in Wells-next-the-Sea over October half-term 2020 after leaving her job as a jewellery designer.
It was open for just a week before new lockdown measures were introduced and it had to temporarily close, finally reopening in April last year.
It has been plain sailing at her seaside home since then with her ice cream served with toppings and sauces and Frosé slushy cocktails a big hit.
While Swirl is now closed for the winter, it is reopening at Easter and will offer vegan options and also a dog version with low sugar.
Miss Emmett, from Brancaster, said: "The summer was really busy and it helped that people were free from lockdown doing lots of staycations.
"We noticed a massive demand for vegan and dairy free ice cream and also there are so many dogs on the coast."
