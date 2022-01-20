News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ice cream shop introduces vegan and dog options due to 'massive demand' 

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:35 AM January 20, 2022
Swirl, run by Mimi Emmett, is introducing vegan and dog-friendly varieties of its soft serve ice cream. 

A soft serve ice cream shop on the Norfolk coast is launching vegan and dog varieties after a busy first year in business.

Mimi Emmett, 29, opened Swirl in Staithe Street in Wells-next-the-Sea over October half-term 2020 after leaving her job as a jewellery designer.

It was open for just a week before new lockdown measures were introduced and it had to temporarily close, finally reopening in April last year. 

The soft serve ice cream is served with a choice of sauces and toppings. 

It has been plain sailing at her seaside home since then with her ice cream served with toppings and sauces and Frosé slushy cocktails a big hit.

While Swirl is now closed for the winter, it is reopening at Easter and will offer vegan options and also a dog version with low sugar.

A Frosé cocktail from Swirl in Wells-next-the-Sea. 

Miss Emmett, from Brancaster, said: "The summer was really busy and it helped that people were free from lockdown doing lots of staycations.

"We noticed a massive demand for vegan and dairy free ice cream and also there are so many dogs on the coast." 

