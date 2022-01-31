7 of the best Valentine's Day treat boxes available in Norfolk

Forget soppy cards and supermarket flowers, give your partner something they really want this Valentine's Day by ordering one of these Norfolk treat boxes.

A small themed treat box and a brownie slab from Twin Bakes. - Credit: Twin Bakes

1. Twin Bakes

This booming business was started by twin sisters Rebecca and Bethany Sadler in June 2020, offering everything from celebration cakes to cookie pies.

There are three options for Valentine's Day, which are a dipping box for two (£25), a small themed treat box (£20) and a brownie, cookie or blondie slab (£17.50).

You can collect from Bradwell or Horsford, with delivery around Norwich and Great Yarmouth - order through Facebook or Instagram.

Rocky road Valentine's Day heart from And Eat It. - Credit: And Eat It

2. And Eat It

Tori Fama runs this popular Norwich Market stall and as well as picking up delicious cookies and brookies as a lunchtime treat you can also order online.

Available for collection, local delivery or through Royal Mail for Valentine's Day is a rocky road heart (£15), a box of five heart brookies (£12.50) or a cookie dipping box (£10).

Order through the website link on the And Eat It Facebook or Instagram page.

The Valentine's Day sharing brownie is available to pre-order now. - Credit: Le Rose Cakes

3. Le Rose Cakes

Julie Roope runs Le Rose Cakes from her home in Sprowston, specialising in stunning celebration cakes with floral designs.

She is offering a sharing chocolate brownie for £20 for Valentine's Day, with decoration that looks almost too good to eat.

Order for collection through the Facebook or Instagram page.

4. Bakeaholics

Bakeaholics is run by Morgan Lewis and it has more than 26,000 Instagram followers and a busy shop in Attleborough.

To make February 14 extra special, she is offering a treat box (£22.50), dipping box for two (£18), a loaded Valentine's cookie (£30) and a loaded brownie (£25).

They will all be available to collect from the shop, order through Facebook or Instagram.

5. Drip Drop Bake Stop

Drip Drop Bake Stop, based on the outskirts of Norwich, regularly appears at markets across the county as a pop-up stall.

A Kinder Bueno brownie is on offer to melt your partner's heart this Valentine's Day for £15.

Contact through Facebook or Instagram to order.

A Valentine's Day combo box from Simply Cake Co. - Credit: Simply Cake Co.

6. Simply Cake Co.

Simply Cake Co. sends out brownies and cakes by post across the UK from its base in King's Lynn.

As well as letterbox deliveries, you can also visit the shop at Unit 2, Hereford Way in King's Lynn (PE30 4JD).

Order Valentine's Day treats, including a combo box with a brownie tray, Mix a Mug kits and confetti (£22.50), with vegan options too, at simplycakeco.com

The Valentine's selection box from Macarons & More. - Credit: Macarons & More

7. Macarons & More

Macarons & More in the Royal Arcade in Norwich is run by Tim Kinnaird who reached the MasterChef final in 2010.

The dainty macarons are available individually or in a range of combo boxes, including its Valentine's Day one with 12 pink and white ones in a range of flavours (£17.95).

It is available for click and collect or delivery at macaronsandmore.com