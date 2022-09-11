'Sensational' homemade ice cream launched by mobile pizzeria in Norfolk

Francesca with her partner Andrew who is the brains behind Top Shelf ice creams - Credit: Francesca Cornish-Hollingsworth

A "sensational" chocolate ice cream made using a recipe that has been perfected over 15 years has been launched by a Norfolk business.

Top Shelf is a new ice cream brand which is the sister business to Chesca's mobile pizzeria, owned by Francesca Cornish-Hollingsworth.

"Handmade the old-fashion way", each flavour has been developed by her partner and pastry chef, Andrew, who has been on a mission to create the ultimate ice cream.

And after travelling the world through his work and spending years perfecting his "very scientific" recipe, Mrs Cornish-Hollingsworth said she believes he has created "the best you'll ever taste".

"Andrew has spent 15-years developing his chocolate ice cream," she added.

"It’s quite fascinating to look at his recipe book.

"It's made the old fashion way with lots of hard work and only using a few ingredients, including local cream from a Norfolk dairy.

"I have been to Italy and Cornwall and tasted some of the best ice cream, but I think ours tastes better.

"The chocolate one is sensational. It's really special and everyone needs to try it."

Top Shelf Ice Cream can be bought by scoop or pots from Chesca's mobile pizza caravan, which is based at Slack Jacks Coffee Shack, in Acle, on Thursday and Friday evenings.

It is also stocked at Reedham Post Office and Tea Room.

Flavours include wild berry, Madagascan vanilla and chocolate fudge.

Ms Cornish-Hollingsworth said they also hope to stock the ice cream at businesses in north Norfolk in the near future.

The official launch of Top Shelf follows Chesca's departure from Cannell's by the River in Reedham earlier this year.

Ms Cornish-Hollingsworth said the partnership did not work out but she is happy to be operating from her caravan once more.

She added: "I’m so excited to be at Slack Jacks, the vibe and atmosphere there is amazing.

"And being back in my own kitchen is a joy. I love my caravan.

"Also, with the energy crisis, being mobile compared to running a restaurant alleviates a lot of worries right now."



































