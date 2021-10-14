The top-rated McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor

Published: 2:52 PM October 14, 2021

With more than 20 locations in Norfolk, you have plenty of places to grab a burger from McDonald's but not all of the fast food giant's locations are created equal.

Here is the list of the best rated McDonald's restaurants in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor.

5. McDonald's, Haymarket

Where: 18 Haymarket, Norwich, NR2 1QJ

Rating: 3 stars

Coming in at number five, this city centre location has a three-star rating based on 48 reviews.

One reviewer said the location was "handy for a quick bite while shopping in the city" thanks to its spot in the heart of Norwich.

4. McDonald's, Swaffham

Where: A47 Bypass, Swaffham, PE37 7TZ

Rating: 3 stars

This location seems to be very middle of the road, with an even split of five star and two star reviews resulting in a three star rating.

A Tripadvsior user said that they have never had an issue with the Swaffham location.

They said: "There is plenty of parking and it's conveniently situated.

"I've never had an incorrect order and the food is always hot."

3. McDonald's, Longwater

Where: Dereham Road, Longwater Retail Park, Costessey, NR5 0TL

Rating: 3.5 stars

This location is a fan-favourite with customers and nearly half of its reviews are four stars.

A reviewer described it as a "clean, friendly place" and said the restaurant adhered to coronavirus guidelines.

2. McDonald's, Roys of Wroxham

Where: The Hoveton Centre, Norwich Road, Hoveton, NR12 8DA

Rating: 3.5 stars

This location on the Norfolk Broads is one of the most reviewed McDonald's on Tripadvisor, with more than 50 reviews.

Many reviewers commented on the excellent service at the restaurant, with one saying "the staff made my visit great".

1. McDonald's, Norwich Airport

Where: Delft Way, Norwich, NR6 6BB

Rating: 4 stars

The McDonald's next to Norwich Airport is officially Norfolk's best reviewed location on Tripadvisor, with a rating of four stars.

Nearly half of the restaurant's reviews are five star, with many commenting on the "friendliest staff ever".

• All ratings are correct at the time of publication.