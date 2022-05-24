News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Three Suffolk pubs join forces for Jubilee weekend beer festival

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:44 AM May 24, 2022
Three pubs on the Norfolk and Suffolk border have teamed up for the ultimate beer crawl

Three pubs on the Norfolk and Suffolk border have teamed up for the ultimate beer crawl - Credit: Google

Three Suffolk pubs will be joining forces for a 'one of a kind' beer festival during the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

The Cross Keys in Redgrave, The Greyhound in Botesdale and The Bell Inn in Rickinghall, all close to Diss, will be running the festival over the course of three days from Friday, June 3 until 9pm on Sunday, June 5.

At the event, there will be a total of 36 unique ales from all over the country, with each pub serving 12 each.

The Greyhound pub in Botesdale will be one of the beer festival hosts

The Greyhound pub in Botesdale will be one of the beer festival hosts - Credit: Google Maps

The pubs will also serve prosecco by the glass and offer a range of food – including pizza, hog rolls, barbecue and the usual bar menus.

To ensure punters can take in all of the beer on offer, a shuttle bus service will be running every half hour between Redgrave and Botesdale, with donations for the transport going toward local bus services.

The Bell Inn is the third beer festival host

The Bell Inn is the third beer festival host - Credit: Google Maps

Each pub will have live music at different times to allow for music enthusiasts in the area to enjoy their favourite local bands.

A spokesman for the festival said: "Our aim is to promote three pretty, vibrant villages and three fantastic pubs that have worked hard to provide a diverse offering."

Food and Drink
Suffolk
Diss News

Don't Miss

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

Restaurant apologises after boy hospitalised with allergic reaction

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Dussindale Primary is one of the first schools to participate in the school streets trial

Where the streets have no cars... the community that banned the school run

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Norwich's game with Tottenham

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fake chefs deliver out-of-date lasagne to Carrow Road ahead of Spurs clash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon