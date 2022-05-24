Three Suffolk pubs join forces for Jubilee weekend beer festival

Three pubs on the Norfolk and Suffolk border have teamed up for the ultimate beer crawl - Credit: Google

Three Suffolk pubs will be joining forces for a 'one of a kind' beer festival during the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

The Cross Keys in Redgrave, The Greyhound in Botesdale and The Bell Inn in Rickinghall, all close to Diss, will be running the festival over the course of three days from Friday, June 3 until 9pm on Sunday, June 5.

At the event, there will be a total of 36 unique ales from all over the country, with each pub serving 12 each.

The Greyhound pub in Botesdale will be one of the beer festival hosts - Credit: Google Maps

The pubs will also serve prosecco by the glass and offer a range of food – including pizza, hog rolls, barbecue and the usual bar menus.

To ensure punters can take in all of the beer on offer, a shuttle bus service will be running every half hour between Redgrave and Botesdale, with donations for the transport going toward local bus services.

The Bell Inn is the third beer festival host - Credit: Google Maps

Each pub will have live music at different times to allow for music enthusiasts in the area to enjoy their favourite local bands.

A spokesman for the festival said: "Our aim is to promote three pretty, vibrant villages and three fantastic pubs that have worked hard to provide a diverse offering."