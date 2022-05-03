News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fine dining restaurant near Norwich praised by national food guide

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:20 PM May 3, 2022
The Wildebeest has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence by Harden's. 

A top rated fine dining restaurant on the outskirts of Norwich has been recognised by a national food guide. 

The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross is no stranger to awards and accolades and holds two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

A dessert from The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross. 

It has now been given a Certificate of Achievement for 2022 by Harden's, a guide to UK restaurants which is compiled using diner reviews with more than 50,000 submitted each year. 

The Wildebeest was rated very good for both food and ambience and one reviewer said on a recent visit that it had "definitely gone up a notch and is a fantastic example of a modern British restaurant".

It was taken on by chef patron Daniel Smith in 2015 and he is also the co-owner of the award-winning Ingham Swan.

The Harden's guide to the top 100 UK restaurants for 2022 was released in February and included two Norfolk restaurants which were Morston Hall and Meadowsweet in Holt. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

