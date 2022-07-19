Treat Trailer serving loaded popcorn, waffles and more is touring Norfolk
- Credit: Supplied by The Treat Trailer
A mobile business is bringing sweet and savoury treats to the masses in a converted horsebox, which is popping up across Norfolk.
The Treat Trailer is run by James Butcher, 34, from Tasburgh in south Norfolk and he launched it in October 2020.
He was already running James D's Party Time DJ and entertainment company, but with events cancelled due to Covid it prompted him to diversify.
With wedding and festival season now in full swing, bookings are flooding in for both businesses.
On offer from The Treat Trailer is 'dirty' popcorn, with toppings such as Maltesers and marshmallows, waffles on a stick, nachos, ice cream, sweets and candyfloss.
Throughout the summer holidays, starting on July 26, the public can visit the horsebox at Applewood Countryside Park by Banham Zoo every Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm.
The Treat Trailer will also be at family festival Bannaroo at the Banningham Crown on August 6 and 7 and the VW Fab Festival at Strumpshaw Hall Steam Museum on August 26 to 28.
Mr Butcher said: "We are getting pretty busy and customers love what we do as it is something a little bit different."