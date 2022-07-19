News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Treat Trailer serving loaded popcorn, waffles and more is touring Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:57 PM July 19, 2022
The Treat Trailer, run by James Butcher, offers a range of sweet and savoury treats from a converted horsebox. 

The Treat Trailer, run by James Butcher, offers a range of sweet and savoury treats from a converted horsebox. - Credit: Supplied by The Treat Trailer

A mobile business is bringing sweet and savoury treats to the masses in a converted horsebox, which is popping up across Norfolk.

The Treat Trailer is run by James Butcher, 34, from Tasburgh in south Norfolk and he launched it in October 2020.

He was already running James D's Party Time DJ and entertainment company, but with events cancelled due to Covid it prompted him to diversify.

Waffles on a stick from The Treat Trailer.

Waffles on a stick from The Treat Trailer. - Credit: Supplied by The Treat Trailer

With wedding and festival season now in full swing, bookings are flooding in for both businesses.

On offer from The Treat Trailer is 'dirty' popcorn, with toppings such as Maltesers and marshmallows, waffles on a stick, nachos, ice cream, sweets and candyfloss. 

Throughout the summer holidays, starting on July 26, the public can visit the horsebox at Applewood Countryside Park by Banham Zoo every Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. 

You can get 'dirty' popcorn from The Treat Trailer horsebox. 

You can get 'dirty' popcorn from The Treat Trailer horsebox. - Credit: Supplied by The Treat Trailer

The Treat Trailer will also be at family festival Bannaroo at the Banningham Crown on August 6 and 7 and the VW Fab Festival at Strumpshaw Hall Steam Museum on August 26 to 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency
  3. 3 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
  1. 4 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
  2. 5 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
  3. 6 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
  4. 7 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  5. 8 More school closures announced as 'extreme heat' sets in
  6. 9 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
  7. 10 Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park

Mr Butcher said: "We are getting pretty busy and customers love what we do as it is something a little bit different."

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lynne Burdon

Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Farmers and landowners across East Anglia are seeking to create battery storage systems

Farming

Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The route has been designed to be ridden over four or five days in one go

Norwich Live News

New 228-mile cycle route tour of Norfolk to open

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon