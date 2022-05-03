News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
People queue up across Norfolk to try loaded milkshakes from mobile bar

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:31 AM May 3, 2022
Adam Cossey (pictured) launched The Shake Shack Norfolk at Feast in the Park at Holkham last year. 

From Biscoff to bubble gum, the owner of a mobile milkshake bar is enjoying sweet success as he pops up across Norfolk.

Adam Cossey launched The Shake Shack Norfolk in a converted horsebox in May 2021 at the Holkham Estate's Feast in the Park summer street food event.

A Biscoff milkshake from The Shake Shack Norfolk. 

Other venues he went to included Applewood Countryside Park, the Raynham Estate and he attended The Festival of Sport at Holkham.

Mr Cossey has worked in the events industry for 20 years and also runs Bar 33 in Attleborough where he lives.

He said: "We had massive queues last summer and it was really successful - in the future I would like to do alcoholic shakes too." 

Enjoy a loaded milkshake from The Shake Shack Norfolk.

The milkshakes are thick and loaded with toppings, which can be adapted for vegans, with options such as Oreo with cream, chocolate sauce and crushed Oreo biscuits.

See upcoming dates on Instagram @the_shake_shack_norfolk

