Owners of popular pizza van open restaurant and takeaway in town centre

Danny and Lucy Child have just opened The Pizza Slice Guy restaurant and takeaway in King's Lynn. - Credit: The Pizza Slice Guy

The owners of a popular pizza van have just opened a restaurant and takeaway in King's Lynn offering a slice of the United States.

The Pizza Slice Guy is run by Danny Child, 30, with his wife Lucy, brother-in-law Patrick and sister-in-law Ami and they serve New York and rectangular Detroit-style pizzas.

Mr Child worked as an electrician before the pandemic, but after his son Phoenix was born in March 2020 he decided to follow his passion for food and launched The Pizza Slice Guy in a van in September 2020.

Enjoy a pizza and beer at The Pizza Slice Guy in King's Lynn. - Credit: The Pizza Slice Guy

After the success of the mobile business, the couple have now opened a restaurant and takeaway in 127a Norfolk Street in King's Lynn.

Toppings on offer range from a classic It Happened in the Bronx with cheese and fresh basil to BBQ Beale Street with bacon, peppers, onion and sweetcorn.

There is also beer on tap and a range of other drinks available at the bar.

Mr Child said: "We wanted to do more with the menu and wanted a continuous prep space - it also gives people a better experience."

The Pizza Slice Guy is open Thursdays 5pm-10pm and on Fridays and Saturdays 12pm-2.30pm and 5pm-10pm.