West Norfolk pub transformed following £350,000 investment

A 500-year-old pub in west Norfolk has been transformed by a £350,000 makeover.

The Ostrich in Castle Acre, near King's Lynn, has seen a huge investment from its owner Greene King and licensees Ant Ciavarella and Aoife Halliday.

Some of the changes include a new function room, upgraded guest accommodation and garden space as well as a refreshed interior filled with work from local artists.

Mr Ciavarella and Ms Halliday said: “We are delighted to have completed the transformation of the Ostrich.

“With great food and a tasty new cocktail menu, we hope people are able to make the most of the new look."

The pub has a full schedule of events including a monthly pub quiz and pool competition.

The garden has also been upgraded with a Schwenker Grill

Lee Jarvis, business development manager at Greene King Pub Partners added: "The people of Castle Acre are super lucky to have such a great pub on their doorstep."