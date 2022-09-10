News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Norfolk pub transformed following £350,000 investment

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:34 PM September 10, 2022
Ant Ciavarella and Aoife Halliday run the Ostrich pub in Castle Acre

Ant Ciavarella and Aoife Halliday run the Ostrich pub in Castle Acre - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

A 500-year-old pub in west Norfolk has been transformed by a £350,000 makeover.

The Ostrich in Castle Acre, near King's Lynn, has seen a huge investment from its owner Greene King and licensees Ant Ciavarella and Aoife Halliday.

Some of the changes include a new function room, upgraded guest accommodation and garden space as well as a refreshed interior filled with work from local artists.

The Ostrich pub has had a £350,000 makeover

The Ostrich pub has had a £350,000 makeover - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

Mr Ciavarella and Ms Halliday said: “We are delighted to have completed the transformation of the Ostrich.

“With great food and a tasty new cocktail menu, we hope people are able to make the most of the new look."

The pub has a full schedule of events including a monthly pub quiz and pool competition.

The garden has also been upgraded with a Schwenker Grill 

The garden has also been upgraded with a Schwenker Grill - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

The garden has also been upgraded

The garden has also been upgraded - Credit: Greene King Pub Partners

Lee Jarvis, business development manager at Greene King Pub Partners added: "The people of Castle Acre are super lucky to have such a great pub on their doorstep."

