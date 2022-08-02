Chef's sauce brand now stocked in 15 Norfolk shops with plans for jams

Owner of The One Food Company Ben Andrew (left) has launched a new sauce in collaboration with Matt Burgess (right). - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk chef is enjoying sweet success as his sauce business moves into a permanent premises, with plans to launch jams too.

Ben Andrew, 44, from Worstead, owns The One Food Company and it launched four years ago.

He had been working at the Station Smokehouse in Wroxham and was inspired to create a smoked chilli and beetroot sauce as his young sons Tom and Jack disliked ketchup.

The One Food Company now offers five different sauces. - Credit: James Brace

After it went down a storm he decided to launch a business and he now does it full-time.

There are five varieties available, including New Zealand-inspired breakfast sauce The Blak One in collaboration with top London chef Matthew Burgess.

They can be bought online and from 15 stockists in Norfolk and a couple in Suffolk, including St Giles Pantry in Norwich and Earsham Street Deli in Bungay.

Crush Foods take care of the wholesale side and both businesses will soon be neighbours as The One Food Company is moving to Park Farm in Salle.

The new breakfast sauce created in collaboration with Matt Burgess. - Credit: Supplied

With Mindful Mixology and Candi's Chutney also based there, the farm is becoming a independent business hub.

Mr Andrew said: "We are now going full steam ahead with plans for jams, spice rubs and falafel mixes in the next few months."