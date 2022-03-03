News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mini farmers' market to return at Norfolk deli

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:25 AM March 3, 2022
Mark Kacary of the Norfolk Deli

Mark Kacary of the Norfolk Deli - Credit: Ian Burt

A deli which offers the best of Norfolk's produce is set to relaunch its events calendar which includes a mini farmers' market.

The Norfolk Deli, located in 16 Greevegate in Hunstanton, has confirmed the return of its events programme which it was forced to cancel at the beginning of the first lockdown.

Called Showcase Saturdays, the mini farmers' market style events will see one or more of the Norfolk Deli's suppliers pitch up outside its shop with its produce.

Mark Kacary, managing director of The Norfolk Deli, said: "With the lack of farmers' markets in the area, it is hard for local residents to sample the taste of Norfolk. 

"By meeting the people who make the products we stock, we hope to show that behind every product sold by a small independent, there is an individual and a story behind their product."

Other events hosted by the deli will include gin and spirits masterclasses and cheese and wine evenings.

