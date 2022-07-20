Pub opens new outdoor bar and fish and chip stall after £100k refurb

The beer garden at The New Inn in Horning has been refurbished and has a new outdoor bar. - Credit: Supplied by the Stonegate Group

The beer garden at a popular Norfolk Broads pub has undergone a £100,000 revamp, which includes a new outdoor bar.

The New Inn in Horning, which runs alongside the River Bure, has had its terrace refurbished in time for the summer holidays.

There is a new outdoor bar to make service quicker for customers wanting to soak up the riverside views.

The revamped garden at The New Inn in Horning. - Credit: Supplied by the Stonegate Group

There is also a pop-up stall serving fish and chips and new seating, lighting and plants in the garden.

It comes after a £100,000 investment by pub owners the Stonegate Group.

Steve Besant, general manager at The New Inn, said: "There are few things better than sitting by the river with a cool pint, chilled glass of wine or a cocktail and soaking up the scenery.

"It is a cracking spot next to the Bure and we welcome people arriving by boat, by car or on foot."