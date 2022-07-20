News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub opens new outdoor bar and fish and chip stall after £100k refurb

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:41 PM July 20, 2022
The beer garden at The New Inn in Horning has been refurbished and has a new outdoor bar. 

The beer garden at The New Inn in Horning has been refurbished and has a new outdoor bar.

The beer garden at a popular Norfolk Broads pub has undergone a £100,000 revamp, which includes a new outdoor bar.

The New Inn in Horning, which runs alongside the River Bure, has had its terrace refurbished in time for the summer holidays.

There is a new outdoor bar to make service quicker for customers wanting to soak up the riverside views.

The revamped garden at The New Inn in Horning. 

The revamped garden at The New Inn in Horning.

There is also a pop-up stall serving fish and chips and new seating, lighting and plants in the garden. 

It comes after a £100,000 investment by pub owners the Stonegate Group.

Steve Besant, general manager at The New Inn, said: "There are few things better than sitting by the river with a cool pint, chilled glass of wine or a cocktail and soaking up the scenery.

"It is a cracking spot next to the Bure and we welcome people arriving by boat, by car or on foot."

