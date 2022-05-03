Enjoy seafood platters alfresco at mobile business touring Norfolk

The Little Seafood Truck can be found pitched up at locations across Norfolk. - Credit: Mark Overton

Enjoy seafood platters alfresco at a mobile business bringing fresh produce straight from Norfolk’s seas to locations across the county.

The Little Seafood Truck is not so little anymore after a successful first year in business.

It was originally launched as a "weekend venture" by business partners Mark Overton and Chris Baker, who saw a gap in the market for fresh seafood at locations away from the coast.

The Little Seafood Truck can be found pitched up at locations across Norfolk. - Credit: Mark Overton

And now the business is about to launch a second truck travelling around the county and it has a permanent catering trailer.

Mr Overton, from Marsham, near Aylsham, also bought out Mr Baker and left his 20-year career in the construction industry to take it on full-time.

The 55-year-old said: "It has grown massively and I've even given up my career in the building trade.

The Little Seafood Truck offers fresh produce caught on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Mark Overton

"It was a difficult decision because it is seasonal work and it will be slower in the winter, but if April is anything to go off, we are looking forward to a very busy summer.

"The business has changed quite a lot since we first launched. We stopped deliveries because of the rise in fuel prices, it was just getting more difficult.

"But what we have done is set up in loads more locations."

The Little Seafood Truck offers fresh produce caught on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Mark Overton

The Little Seafood Truck can now be found in Coltishall in the Red Lion Car park on Tuesdays, Taverham Garden Centre on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Wymondham Rugby Club on Wednesday evenings, opposite the Broadland Snooker Club in Hellesdon on Thursdays and Stalham car boot on Friday mornings.

Mr Overton, who is helped out by his wife Frances, daughter Brooke, 21, and his son Jordan, 22, also bought and renovated a catering trailer which is permanently pitched at Wroxham's shopping precinct, offering outdoor seating.

"It's a real family business now," he added.

The Little Seafood Truck offers fresh produce caught on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Mark Overton

"Wherever we go the reaction is the same. We get absolutely mobbed.

"People think it's brilliant. Usually, people would have to drive to the coast to get fresh crabs and lobsters but we are bringing it to them."

Since its launch, Mr Overton says they have also added more options to the menu including smoked products, fresh salads and seafood platters, which can be bought at their Wroxham site or pre-ordered at their trucks.

For more information on where you can catch the Little Seafood Truck you can visit its website here.

The Little Seafood Truck now has a permanent catering trailer at Wroxham's shopping precinct, with outdoor seating. - Credit: Mark Overton







