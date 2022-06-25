Customers travelling especially to visit charming new café at fishery

The Kitchen Café at East Bilney Lakes has proved very popular, with owner Kelly Carver (right) working alongside friend Ellie Tedore. - Credit: Supplied/Sonya Duncan

A couple that recently launched a fishery in the heart of Norfolk are reeling customers in from far and wide to their dog-friendly café.

Lee and Kelly Carver opened the East Bilney Lakes, between Dereham and Fakenham, after an 18-month transformation.

Kelly and Lee Carver have opened the East Bilney Lakes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As well as creating a fishing paradise, they launched The Kitchen Café and with footpaths nearby and plenty of parking it is attracting people with no interest in the sport too.

The menu includes all-day breakfasts, loaded fries, cakes and scones alongside afternoon tea and a ploughman's lunch.

Scones from The Kitchen Café at East Bilney Lakes. - Credit: The Kitchen Café

Mrs Carver said: "The building had not been used as a café for 25 years and we have done it up while still keeping its quirky and rustic feel.

"The reaction has been amazing and we have been told we do the best carrot cake in Norfolk."

Loaded fries from The Kitchen Café at East Bilney Lakes. - Credit: The Kitchen Café

Her friend Ellie Tedore also works in the café and Mr and Mrs Carver's children Isabelle and Sienna help out too.

It is open between 7.30am to 2.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday and then from June 29 between 7.30am and 4pm seven days a week.