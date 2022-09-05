News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pink ice cream boat on Broads gets new owner with plans to expand offering

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:53 PM September 5, 2022
New owner Pam Robinson in The Ice Float boat on the Norfolk Broads. 

New owner Pam Robinson in The Ice Float boat on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: The Ice Float

A much-loved ice cream boat on the Norfolk Broads has a new owner and name with exciting plans in the pipeline.

Pam Robinson has taken on the eye-catching pink boat and renamed it The Ice Float.

It was previously called Michelangelos and had been run by Michael and Angie Pilgrim for three years, but the pair are now handing over the ropes and scoops to Miss Robinson. 

The 49-year-old, who also runs Broadland Charters and Broadland Yacht Brokers, said: "I'm looking forward to meeting all the boaters and having a chat - the ice cream boat is a highlight of their holiday.

The Ice Float will be based on the rivers of the northern Norfolk Broads, south of Horning. 

The Ice Float will be based on the rivers of the northern Norfolk Broads, south of Horning. - Credit: The Ice Float

"I will be based on the northern Broads south of Horning and will post on social media where I will be that week." 

After the season ends at the end of October the boat will be given a rebrand ahead of its spring 2023 reopening. 

She will serve ice creams, including dog-friendly ones, lollies and she is also planning to stock essentials such as toilet roll and milk.

