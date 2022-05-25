News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The best places to eat in north Norfolk according to The Good Food Guide

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:22 PM May 25, 2022
Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Eric Snaith, owner of Eric's Fish and Chips. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

From fish and chip shops to fine dining restaurants, The Good Food Guide has revealed its top picks of where to eat in north Norfolk. 

The writer of the article starts by saying there has been a revolution in dining on the Norfolk coast over the past couple of decades.

While before it was predictable seafood dishes such as a crab salad or cod and chips, now "Norfolk’s ingredients, from both land and sea, positively burst from the area’s pubs, restaurants and cafés".

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market.

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market - Credit: Archant

Among the chefs praised include Eric Snaith of Titchwell Manor and Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall, both two of the top fine dining spots in the county.

Both also run chippies along the coast, where you can dine-in or takeaway, which are Eric's in Thornham and Holt and No.1 Cromer respectively.

Other eateries praised for their top quality food and coastal flavours include The White Horse in Brancaster, Socius in Burnham Market, and Norfolk's Edge in an airstream caravan in Winterton. 

The food at Norfolk's Edge

The food at Norfolk's Edge in Winterton. - Credit: Andrew Fitchett

