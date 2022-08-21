Pub recruits top chef with aim to become 'one of best places to eat in UK'
- Credit: The Gin Trap Inn
The owner of a historic Norfolk pub is hoping to attract diners from across the country with the appointment of an acclaimed chef.
David Lamyman took on The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead, near Hunstanton, in May 2019 and set about transforming the 17th-century coaching inn to give it a more cosy and rustic feel.
This also included a complete kitchen revamp and renovating its 16 bedrooms.
Mr Lamyman was born in Lincolnshire but he often came to Norfolk for holidays and he has previously run bars and nightclubs in Australia and New Zealand.
He said: "I know the area really well and saw the opportunity of what The Gin Trap Inn could become."
Now he has changed the look of the pub he has set about transforming the food offering with big ambitions.
The newly-appointed executive chef is Gareth Rayner, whose most recent venture saw him at the Middleton Lodge Estate in Richmond in North Yorkshire.
Most Read
- 1 Sixty-year-old woman missing from north Norfolk found
- 2 Huge food and drink festival with free entry returning to north Norfolk
- 3 5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 4 One hundred new homes could be built on edge of town
- 5 Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village
- 6 7 pubs to visit with stunning views of Norfolk
- 7 'Travesty' of food left to rot during cost of living crisis
- 8 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 9 Plans for huge battery in Norfolk hamlet recommended for approval
- 10 Three paddleboarders rescued along north Norfolk coast
He was at the helm for seven years and it gained three AA rosettes for the quality of cooking and had been recommended for four before the pandemic.
Mr Lamyman added: "I wanted to welcome the best chefs and the goal is to be recognised as one of the best pubs to eat at in the UK.
"We have been doing pub food really well but never applied for rosettes before as we weren't in the right place, but now with Gareth we are aiming for three or even four."
Part of this has included taking out the children's play area in the garden as he wants it to have a more serious reputation for fine dining.
Mr Rayner, 41, said: "I was attracted by the potential to drive the business forward and I'm looking forward to tapping into local suppliers.
"We want to cook the best food in the area and get recognised across the UK like in the Estrella Damm top 50 or 20 gastropubs.
"Over the summer we are doing small plates, but from September we will be pushing forward with classic British dining with various influences."