Pub and hotel gets bold new look as part of exciting development plans

The Ffolkes pub and hotel has had a refurbishment as part of a six-month development project. - Credit: Supplied

A pub and hotel has been refurbished with bold colours and eye-catching artwork as part of a six-month development project.

The Ffolkes in Hillington, near King's Lynn, was closed from January 4 to 13 while the pub was given a fresh look.

The Ffolkes has introduced a new cocktail menu for 2022. - Credit: Supplied

This includes an improved lounge area with cosy armchairs and sofas and a new dedicated cocktail bar and menu, with options such as a Strawberry Sherbet and Blood Orange Fizz.

The décor has been inspired by its Street Feast event, which has been running in the Stables Courtyard since December 2020, with pops of colour, neon signs and even the odd Action Man or two.

The Ffolkes pub and hotel has been injected with Street Feast style. - Credit: Supplied

Now the first stage is complete, phase two will see three hot tub cabins installed and the courtyard bedrooms and Stables revamped.

Work will then start on the new Feast and Play building, which will host local street food traders and have a nine-hole adventure golf course.