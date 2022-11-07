Broads pub closes temporarily while kitchen gets makeover
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A Norfolk Broads pub is set for an upgrade after announcing work is under way on a brand new kitchen.
Alison Brewster, who runs The Ferry Inn in Stokesby, said the move is the latest in what has been a "busy year" transforming the business.
The kitchen has been completely stripped out while contractors give the space a makeover and Mrs Brewster believes the move will make "life easier".
She said: "Our current set up is okay but it's nothing like what it will be like when it's done.
"It's going to make our life a whole lot easier and be so much better for everyone."
The pub has been forced to close while work takes place but Mrs Brewster said the aim is to have the project finished and the boozer back in action within the next few weeks.
She added: "It makes sense because over the summer, a full refurbishment of the inside was completed before the exterior and signage of the pub was done during the summer."
Most Read
- 1 Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Norfolk
- 2 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
- 3 Indian restaurant wins national award placing it among UK's best
- 4 Park's 'renowned' slide set to be replaced after health and safety removal
- 5 'A lifeline' - Uncertainty over future of Radio Norfolk's Treasure Quest
- 6 Relief as bowls club saved from closure after rent hike compromise
- 7 Three fire crews battle Norwich house blaze overnight
- 8 Family raising funds for 'urgent' house move for popular pub landlady
- 9 'A proper divvy move' - Drink driver tried to outwit breath test
- 10 Stunning barn conversion with picturesque views on sale for £1.75m
Once reopened, a new festive menu will be offered to punters in time for the run-up to Christmas.