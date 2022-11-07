Broads pub closes temporarily while kitchen gets makeover

A Norfolk Broads pub is set for an upgrade after announcing work is under way on a brand new kitchen.

Alison Brewster, who runs The Ferry Inn in Stokesby, said the move is the latest in what has been a "busy year" transforming the business.

The kitchen has been completely stripped out while contractors give the space a makeover and Mrs Brewster believes the move will make "life easier".

She said: "Our current set up is okay but it's nothing like what it will be like when it's done.

"It's going to make our life a whole lot easier and be so much better for everyone."

The pub has been forced to close while work takes place but Mrs Brewster said the aim is to have the project finished and the boozer back in action within the next few weeks.

She added: "It makes sense because over the summer, a full refurbishment of the inside was completed before the exterior and signage of the pub was done during the summer."

Once reopened, a new festive menu will be offered to punters in time for the run-up to Christmas.