'Mega' Sunday roast sharing feast launches at village pub

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:00 AM October 15, 2022
The Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret

The Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has launched Sunday roast sharing boards - Credit: Archant

Pile your plate with all the trimmings at a village pub that has launched Sunday roast sharing boards.

The Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret is recreating the "help yourself-style" Sunday roast around the family dinner table with this new offering. 

From £14.99 a head, the sharing board includes cauliflower cheese pie, honey roasted beetroot and carrots, fresh seasoned greens, creamed cabbage and bacon, Yorkshire puddings and dripping roasted potatoes.

James Bennett, co-owners of the Farmers, said: "All roasts are beautifully presented on a bespoke wooden board for the family to share out on to their own individual hot plate with their choice of meat.

The Sunday roast sharing feast at the Farmers in Ormesby

The Sunday roast sharing feast at the Farmers in Ormesby - Credit: James Bennett

"We top up everything on your board, so you can eat as much as you want - other than the meat.

"People have really enjoyed it. We have had lots of positive feedback."

It comes during a quieter period for the pub.

But Mr Bennett, who is also a chef, said they have reduced food prices "where possible" to encourage more people to dine out with them.


