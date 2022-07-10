News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

'People are loving it' - South Norfolk pub launches street food menu

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:00 PM July 10, 2022
The Falcon Inn pub in Pulham Market

The Falcon Inn pub in Pulham Market - Credit: Jonathan Foster

Asian-style noodles, buffalo wings and steak fries are among the new street food dishes at a south Norfolk pub.

Jonathan and Tina Foster have transformed the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market, since they took it over back in August 2019.

After investing £40,000 into a new kitchen they reintroduced food to the formerly wet pub and during the coronavirus pandemic their takeaway food was a hit with locals. 

Jonathan and Tina Foster are the owners of the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market

Jonathan and Tina Foster are the owners of the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market - Credit: Jonathan Foster

The couple also refurbished the pub's interior, the beer garden and introduced outdoor dining pods - all part of their efforts to make the business more family-friendly.

And after such a successful first few years at the helm, they have now launched a new street food menu to add to their traditional pub grub and pizzas.

It includes stir-fry, Asian-style noodles, buffalo wings, loaded fries, steak fries and burgers.

Chicken wings at the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market

Chicken wings at the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market - Credit: Jonathan Foster

Mr Foster said: "Street food is quite trendy now and it seems to be what people want.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
  2. 2 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
  3. 3 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
  1. 4 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
  2. 5 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
  3. 6 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
  4. 7 Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  5. 8 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Bryan Adams' Blickling concert?
  6. 9 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
  7. 10 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough

"It's all made fresh and in-house. We officially launched the street food menu last month and people are absolutely loving it."

Diss News

Don't Miss

Brookmeadows House swimming pool

'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale

Suffolk Live News

A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Strattons Hotel off Ash Close in Swaffham and, inset, owner Vanessa Scott

Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Terry, Breckland councillor, at the GW Staniforth Thetford Bowls Club, which is under threat

'Unfeasible' 1,200pc rent hike threatens future of town's bowls club

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon