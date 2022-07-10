'People are loving it' - South Norfolk pub launches street food menu

Asian-style noodles, buffalo wings and steak fries are among the new street food dishes at a south Norfolk pub.

Jonathan and Tina Foster have transformed the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market, since they took it over back in August 2019.

After investing £40,000 into a new kitchen they reintroduced food to the formerly wet pub and during the coronavirus pandemic their takeaway food was a hit with locals.

Jonathan and Tina Foster are the owners of the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market - Credit: Jonathan Foster

The couple also refurbished the pub's interior, the beer garden and introduced outdoor dining pods - all part of their efforts to make the business more family-friendly.

And after such a successful first few years at the helm, they have now launched a new street food menu to add to their traditional pub grub and pizzas.

It includes stir-fry, Asian-style noodles, buffalo wings, loaded fries, steak fries and burgers.

Chicken wings at the Falcon Inn, in Pulham Market - Credit: Jonathan Foster

Mr Foster said: "Street food is quite trendy now and it seems to be what people want.

"It's all made fresh and in-house. We officially launched the street food menu last month and people are absolutely loving it."