Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A village pub that recently appeared on Four in a Bed has been taken over by a group of locals who want to bring back its popular Sunday carvery.
The Crown Inn, in Gayton near King’s Lynn, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last week but since the episodes were filmed there have been some changes behind the bar.
The former owners, who came in last place on the show, put the business on the market in December which saw various offers from local villagers to take it on.
Instead of battling it out to see who would end up as landlord or lady, husband and wife Paul and Maggie Savage, Charlotte Borley and Lewis Petch decided to join forces.
Mr Savage, 60, said: “We all lived in the village and have known each other for many years. Charlotte is actually my niece.
“Four years ago, me and my wife actually put an offer in for this place but we got pipped to the post.
“Low and behold it came up again. We were all going for the pub separately but we put our heads together and decided we would take it on together.
“It has been great so far, we work really well as a team and we all have our own jobs to do.”
The team say they have attempted to bring back the pub’s original country feel, along with its popular Sunday carvery.
The three en suite bedrooms have been given a revamp and the beer garden is also being updated, which will soon see the addition of a children’s play area.
This summer, Mr Savage, who has lived in Gayton for more than 20 years, said they hope to build an outdoor bar as well as introducing street food vendors.
Ms Borley had previously worked in the pub for 14 years and said it had always been her dream to become the landlady.
The 36-year-old added: “It’s a dream come true. We have to keep pinching ourselves.
“The support we have received from the community since taking over the pub has been phenomenal and really overwhelming.”