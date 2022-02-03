Loaded fries and waffle vans team up to tour Norfolk towns and villages

The Bucket List and The Food Dude are teaming up to do pop-ups across Norfolk this March. - Credit: The Bucket List/The Food Dude

Two of Norfolk's best loved street food vans are teaming up to tour towns and villages across the county.

The Bucket List and The Food Dude are going on the road together in March, offering loaded fries and waffle sticks respectively.

A range of chip buckets on offer from The Bucket List. - Credit: The Bucket List

The locations will be Dereham, Watton, Attleborough, Poringland, Coltishall, Wymondham, Thorpe St Andrew, Hingham, Sprowston, Plumstead and Fakenham.

Since starting out in a rented trailer in Overstrand in 2017, The Bucket List has grown massively and now has six trailers and a shop in Cromer.

Owner Nathan Boon, 36, said: "We have great support at our pop-up locations and the events we have gone where The Food Dude is there too they have been equally well received."

Fulvia Santangelo and James Watts, who live in Dereham, launched The Food Dude in 2017. - Credit: The Food Dude

The Food Dude, run by couple James Watts and Fulvia Santangelo, is also five years old and offers waffles sticks covered in chocolate and toppings and crêpes.

Mr Watts said: "March is a quiet month anyway and we wanted to do a collaboration with one of the best savoury vendors and hopefully one of the best sweet ones."

Follow @chipbuckets and @the_food_dude_box for updates on March dates.