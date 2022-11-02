Norfolk chef 'humbled' after his sauce named one of best in country

The Blak One is a collaboration between chefs Ben Andrew and Matthew Burgess. - Credit: Supplied by The One Food Company

A Norfolk chef is delighted after his collaboration sauce received an outpouring of support from customers.

The Blak One is a breakfast sauce created by Ben Andrew, from Worstead, who runs The One Food Company and top London chef Matthew Burgess.

It has a mild and tangy flavour and contains apples, tomatoes and chilli.

The sauce has just been announced as one of the five finalists in the "collab" category at the Sauce Awards 2022.

The awards are run by Bauce Brothers, which is a hot sauce club founded in 2018.

The finalists were all voted for by the public and the winners will be chosen by a panel of expert judges and announced on December 11.

Mr Andrew said: ‘To get this result, when all of the other competition was so strong, is really humbling.

"Matt and I have worked really hard on creating this flavour, so it is great to be in the final five for our category."