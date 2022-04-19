Award-winning pub extends opening to seven days a week with new menu

Emily Phipps, son Reggie and Richard Crouch at The Angel at Watlington and the new seafood platter. - Credit: Emily Phipps

An award-winning pub in west Norfolk is shaking things up this spring with extended opening and a new menu.

The Angel at Watlington, near King's Lynn, was taken on by couple Emily Phipps and chef Richard Crouch in 2018 and they completely refurbished the premises.

One of the new sandwiches at The Angel at Watlington. - Credit: Emily Phipps

With a strong focus on seasonal and local produce it has won a whole host of awards and accolades, including featuring in the Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs 2022 list.

The opening days have now been extended from Wednesday to Sunday to seven days a week due to customer demand.

There is a new lunch menu too, which includes a steak, mushroom and tomato sandwich and fresh cockles with crusty brown bread.

The seafood platter from The Angel at Watlington. - Credit: Emily Phipps

The full menu, which is also available at lunchtimes, has new dishes including a seafood platter, Cromer crab omelette and homemade burger.

Customers can also enjoy afternoon tea, which must be pre-ordered.

Afternoon tea from The Angel at Watlington. - Credit: Emily Phipps

Miss Phipps said: "So far the reaction has been really positive and we have had a good mix of people coming in for the lunch and full menu - it gives people a lot more choice."