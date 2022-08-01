West Norfolk supermarket hosting free food festival this month

Tesco is putting on a free food festival at its Thetford store - Credit: Tesco

A west Norfolk supermarket is putting on a food festival with free samples and demonstrations.

The free event by Tesco will be one of 100 taking place across the UK this month.

There will be a range of brands offering food and drink to try including Starbucks, Evian, Jaffa Oranges, Magnum, Gordon's, Mr Kipling and more.

The event will include demonstrations from Kopparberg, Beyond Meat, Hellman's, Rekorderlig, Baxters, The Vegetarian Butcher and more.

These demonstrations will range from cocktail ideas and summer recipes to how to use leftovers and how to change your diet for the better.

The chefs will be sharing tips on how to make summer entertaining easy as well as hacks for picnics, barbeques and alfresco dining.

The food festival is taking place at the Tesco Superstore in Kilverstone outside of Thetford.

The event is running from 11.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13.