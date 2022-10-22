Tuck into Sunday lunch or Christmas dinner on a Norfolk steam train

The Christmas Lunch Express on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

It will soon be looking a lot like Christmas on the North Norfolk Railway, with a whole host of festive events planned.

Ahead of this, an autumn Sunday lunch event is running on November 6, 13 and 20 on the North Norfolkman Dining Train.

The steam-hauled train will depart from Sheringham Station at 12noon, with boarding from 11.30am, and will return back there at 3pm.

The Sunday lunch trains run on the North Norfolk Railway in November. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

A three-course meal will be served with a main of roast loin of pork or a mushroom wellington.

A welcome drink of local beer, cider or apple juice is included in the price and there will be a bar on board for additional drinks.

Then with the same timings on Thursdays on December 1, 8 and 15 will be the Christmas Lunch Express, with only a handful of tables remaining.

This will also be steam-hauled and three courses with the main either roast Norfolk turkey or nut roast.

The North Norfolk Railway runs between Sheringham and Holt. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

Both events costs £120 for a table of two or £240 for four on the North Norfolk Railway website.

Also running this Christmas there is the Norfolk Lights Express, Mince Pie Specials and Santa Specials.