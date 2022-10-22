Tuck into Sunday lunch or Christmas dinner on a Norfolk steam train
- Credit: Leigh Caudwell
It will soon be looking a lot like Christmas on the North Norfolk Railway, with a whole host of festive events planned.
Ahead of this, an autumn Sunday lunch event is running on November 6, 13 and 20 on the North Norfolkman Dining Train.
The steam-hauled train will depart from Sheringham Station at 12noon, with boarding from 11.30am, and will return back there at 3pm.
A three-course meal will be served with a main of roast loin of pork or a mushroom wellington.
A welcome drink of local beer, cider or apple juice is included in the price and there will be a bar on board for additional drinks.
Then with the same timings on Thursdays on December 1, 8 and 15 will be the Christmas Lunch Express, with only a handful of tables remaining.
This will also be steam-hauled and three courses with the main either roast Norfolk turkey or nut roast.
Both events costs £120 for a table of two or £240 for four on the North Norfolk Railway website.
Also running this Christmas there is the Norfolk Lights Express, Mince Pie Specials and Santa Specials.