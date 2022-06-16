Award-winning pub opening street food beach hut in garden

The owners of the Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich, are gearing up to open a street food beach hut. - Credit: The Rose and Crown/AW PR

An award-winning pub in west Norfolk will be the place to be this summer with a new beach hut serving street food.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham has been run by husband-and-wife duo Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich for the last 27 years and they were crowned the UK's best landlords in the Good Pub Guide 2021.

In April last year they launched a beach hut bar in the garden in response to the pandemic and it went down a storm.

Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich opened the beach hut bar at the Rose and Crown in 2021. - Credit: AW PR

They are building on this success with a second neighbouring beach hut called the Street Food Garden Kitchen, which will open in early July and serve tacos, gourmet hot dogs, and flatbreads.

Mrs Goodrich said: "The outside bar has been really successful in terms of not overcrowding the main bar during busy times and this was the natural progression.

"We will do the food ourselves and will keep it simple."

The garden is enclosed and there is also a wooden pirate ship playground.