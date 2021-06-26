News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Recipe: Make our strawberry and rhubarb vodka

person

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 10:00 AM June 26, 2021   
A Kilner jar of strawberry and rhubarb vodka

Follow our recipe to make strawberry and rhubarb infused vodka - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

As we enter mid-summer, we’re getting into prime preserving time. All those precious allotment harvests and backyard crops will soon be coming into fruition. And they need eating (or ‘putting up’) quick. From rows of berries destined for the jam pot, to tiny cucumbers ripe for plunging into a dill-infused vinegar liquor – there are endless uses for our produce. 

My own garden has transformed seemingly overnight into a fruit jungle. The walls are covered in recycled pallets stuffed with French and Kentish strawberry runners. Caribbean chillies grow in a raised bed. There are pots of honeyberries and pink blueberries. A French pink currant bush. And, at the front, cherry, gage, apple and plum trees. 

“You could set up a PYO farm,” my hubby laughed as I put the 60 or so strawberry plants to bed in spring. Well, he’s not laughing now. We need just step out the kitchen door to experience the honeyed perfume of wild-tasting Mara de Bois berries. 

A few of the strawbs, alongside chunky summer stems of rhubarb from my dad’s allotment, have found their way into a divine drink this week. A concoction that, mixed now and left to party for a few weeks, will end up being the fruitiest, prettiest pre-dinner sip. 

It’s a take on a rumtopf. This time-honoured German tradition sees the finest of the year’s fruit, from spring through to autumn, layered with sugar in an earthenware pot, and topped up regularly with glugs of rum (or other booze). At the end of the year the spirit is siphoned off and drunk merrily around the table, while the devilishly high ABV fruits are eaten with a spoon or perhaps layered over a dessert. 

You may also want to watch:

I’ve used smooth Russian vodka as a base for this week’s recipe, and I won’t be hanging around until Christmas to pop the lid. Oh no. In mid-July there will be a final shake and sieve before my friends and I stir the sweet end product into English fizz. 

It’s also stunning drizzled over fresh strawberries with a touch of elderflower cordial. It really is the spirit of summer. 

Most Read

  1. 1 TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach
  2. 2 Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed
  3. 3 Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn
  1. 4 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
  2. 5 Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'
  3. 6 Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021
  4. 7 Tractors and harvesters sold as farming family retires after 100 years
  5. 8 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
  6. 9 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  7. 10 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Strawberry and rhubarb vodka

(Makes a 1lt bottle) 

Ingredients 

700ml vodka 

200g caster sugar 

Peel of 1 lemon 

250g strawberries (hulled weight) cut into halves and quarters 

250g rhubarb, cut into thin slices 

Method 

Place the fruit and peel in a large kilner container with the sugar. Seal the lid and give it a good shake. Leave for 24 hours, which will encourage the juices to seep out. Now add the vodka. Replace the lid and shake. Leave in a cool dark place (to help keep the pink colour) for four weeks, shaking every day. Then pass through muslin over a sieve into a bowl with a pouring lip. Strain into a sterilised 1lt bottle. 

Store somewhere cool and keep in the fridge once opened. 




Food and Drink
Suffolk
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. 

Travellers camped at garden centre car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sam Sexton, left, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court with his solicitor Ian Fisher, right.

Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus